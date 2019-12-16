Antigo Times

Antigo Annual Chili Cook-Off & Parade Winners for 2019

By Lyn Gore
December 16, 2019
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center was honored to present the Annual Chili Cook-off and Community Parade again this year for everyone attending to enjoy.

It’s a magical time of year and we enjoy hosting these events to kick off the holiday season. Both events were well attended. The weather was perfect all day. I saw lots of smiling faces from children watching as Santa arrived last night on his sleigh. I would like to thank all of our participants, volunteers, and sponsors.

The Chili Cook-off winners were:

Traditional Chili

Baginski Enterprises 1st place

PJM Cleaning 2nd place

Palace Theater 3rd place

Roughneck Chili

Enerpac (formerly Hydratight) 1st place

B&B Containers 2nd place

Northwoods Catering 3rd place

Chili Booth Decorating Winners

Neve’s  Floors To Go Furniture & Mattress Gallery 1st place

City of Antigo 2nd place

City Gas 3rd place

 

N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 1-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 2-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 3-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 4-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 5-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 6-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 7-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 8-121619 N-Annual Antigo Chili Cook Off & Christmas Parade 9-121619
Parade Winners

Clubs/Organizations

 

1st, Deerbrook Eager Beavers 4H

 

2nd Northwoods Tractor Club

 

3rd Tree Toppers 4H

 

Businesses

 

1st CoVantage Credit Union

 

2nd Sheldon’s

 

3rd Lakeside Market

 

 

