Antigo Annual Chili Cook-Off & Parade Winners for 2019
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
The Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center was honored to present the Annual Chili Cook-off and Community Parade again this year for everyone attending to enjoy.
It’s a magical time of year and we enjoy hosting these events to kick off the holiday season. Both events were well attended. The weather was perfect all day. I saw lots of smiling faces from children watching as Santa arrived last night on his sleigh. I would like to thank all of our participants, volunteers, and sponsors.
The Chili Cook-off winners were:
Traditional Chili
Baginski Enterprises 1st place
PJM Cleaning 2nd place
Palace Theater 3rd place
Roughneck Chili
Enerpac (formerly Hydratight) 1st place
B&B Containers 2nd place
Northwoods Catering 3rd place
Chili Booth Decorating Winners
Neve’s Floors To Go Furniture & Mattress Gallery 1st place
City of Antigo 2nd place
City Gas 3rd place
Parade Winners
Clubs/Organizations –
1st, Deerbrook Eager Beavers 4H
2nd Northwoods Tractor Club
3rd Tree Toppers 4H
Businesses –
1st CoVantage Credit Union
2nd Sheldon’s
3rd Lakeside Market