Antigo Annual Chili Cook-Off & Parade Winners for 2019

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center was honored to present the Annual Chili Cook-off and Community Parade again this year for everyone attending to enjoy.

It’s a magical time of year and we enjoy hosting these events to kick off the holiday season. Both events were well attended. The weather was perfect all day. I saw lots of smiling faces from children watching as Santa arrived last night on his sleigh. I would like to thank all of our participants, volunteers, and sponsors.

The Chili Cook-off winners were:

Traditional Chili

Baginski Enterprises 1st place

PJM Cleaning 2nd place

Palace Theater 3rd place

Roughneck Chili

Enerpac (formerly Hydratight) 1st place

B&B Containers 2nd place

Northwoods Catering 3rd place

Chili Booth Decorating Winners

Neve’s Floors To Go Furniture & Mattress Gallery 1st place

City of Antigo 2nd place

City Gas 3rd place

Parade Winners

Clubs/Organizations –

1st, Deerbrook Eager Beavers 4H

2nd Northwoods Tractor Club

3rd Tree Toppers 4H

Businesses –

1st CoVantage Credit Union

2nd Sheldon’s

3rd Lakeside Market