Aspirus Partners with North Central Health Care Center

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Antigo WI- Aspirus Langlade Hospital recognizes the need for resources dedicated to substance abuse and recovery. Based on the results from the 2019 Health Needs assessment, a new program has been initiated and unveiled in our community. As an addition to the work completed by the Treatment Alternatives & Diversion Team and Action Alliance, a group of community partners are collaborating to bring this pilot program to the local area.

Aspirus Langlade Hospital was recognized by North Central Health Care Wausau Campus, in a collaborative program to utilize Recovery Coaches through the AmeriCorps RecoveryCorp program through Marshfield Clinic. The financial contributions and initiatives will enhance engagement, education, access and resource navigation for those in recovery within our community. Aspirus Langlade hospital was recognized along with Marshfield Clinic Health Systems, Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Lincoln County Social Services and BA & Esther Greenheck Foundation.

Four Recovery Coaches, who began in September 2019, have spent time learning about the communities, local resources and completing their training in Recovery Coaching training in the Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR) model. The coaches will be available through one-on-one contact, outreach phone calls and community education.

“This is another step forward in initiating a plan and resources for our community, and another great example of collaboration among community partners” said Meghan Mattek, Community Improvement Specialist for Aspirus Langlade Hospital.