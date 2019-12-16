Northlakes Community Clinic in White Lake to Offer Limited Prescriptions to Patients

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

White Lake, Wisconsin – Patients of NorthLakes Community Clinic will now have access to limited medications via a physician dispensary. This dispensary gives NorthLakes’ providers in White Lake access to common medications for patients. Previously, patients had to drive to Antigo or Lakewood to get their prescriptions filled.

“Physician Dispensaries are common in remote communities because it provides patients access to the most frequently prescribed medications without having to travel long distances to get prescriptions filled,” says NorthLakes Community Clinic Pharmacy Director Christine Dryer. “Patients will have access to some of the most common medications that are needed right away, such as antibiotics, topical creams and ointments, and eye drops.”

The dispensary is only available to patients of NorthLakes Community Clinic and the prescription must come from a NorthLakes’ provider. This is one of several investments NorthLakes Community Clinic has recently made in White Lake. In addition, the clinic now offers expanded clinic hours and has added another provider, Nurse Practitioner Samantha DeBroux. In December, the clinic will expand again by offering Behavioral Health services for individuals of all ages in the White Lake area. Additional information about this program and the therapist leading the effort will be made available later on this month.

