PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Brain-feeding

Dear Reader,

Every year for some time now a small group gathers

on an evening around the holidays

for a deep dive discussion regarding

the mysteries of life while

enjoying a few libations and tasty

treats. The group is diverse; male,

female, young and old, and rarely

exceeds six in number.

On this occasion we took on the

meaning of true love which seemed

like an odyssey through an endless prism of colorful

lights, gossamer veils and opaque cloaks shining from

many angles. Meaning, the more we probed and bantered,

the harder it was to captivate.

Each person contributed to the emerging conflict

and consensus from various perspectives, all being

valid. In a way, everyone’s experience with love is a

spotted sense of perfection, and virtuous, assuming it

is a genuine communion with another held dear – and

holds steadfast through minor discontent or even advancing

waves of fire. One description might be…an infinite

oneness between two beings, each comprised

of distinct parts yet bonded by a common nucleus.

In defining true love, it seems beauty needs to be

included as a sister or even a distant cousin. In 1878 the

authoress Margaret Wolfe Hungerford wrote “beauty is

in the eye of the beholder”. Perhaps we could substitute

love for the word beauty in this phrase as equally

legitimate.

No conclusion ever comes from these make-shift

symposiums. However, upon dispersing in the wee

hours we carried with us some additional brain food to

digest in the days to come.

Patrick Wood

Publisher