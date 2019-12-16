Triple R Riding Club Surprise

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Triple R riding club held its annual Christmas Party Saturday, December 7th. Gifts and awards were exchanged while enjoying a delicious dinner. This year Diane Resch (with Santa Hat) had a Surprise for each family that had helped clear the Lily Trail after the devastating July 19th Northwoods storm. Hundreds of hours were accumulated making it possible for horse trail riders to gather and enjoy the weekend from throughout Wisconsin.

Diane’s surprise was a handmade walking stick honed from the debris on the Lily Trail. Diane handmade each walking stick. Diane’s husband Greg also with Santa Hat is the Triple R president.

Triple R meets the second Tuesday of the month and Welcomes new members.