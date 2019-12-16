Trout Unlimited Recently Donated to Antigo School Forest

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Chapter of Trout Unlimited recently donated boots and nets to the Antigo School Forest.

The school forest committee is continuing to raise funds to build a new environmental education and community center at the Noboken School Forest. The shelter will be on the shore of Noboken Lake where we anticipate doing more water related lessons and activities. This donation will help in that endeavor.

The fundraising goal is $500,000.00 and we are very close, but we still need donations. For more information, you can visit the school forest link on the Antigo School District website – https://www.antigo.k12.wi.us/district/school-forest.cfm or you can contact Mike Werdeo at the high school (715-623-7611) or Tim Prunty at the school district central office (715-627-4355).