Audrey Mae Heinzen, 90

Audrey Mae Heinzen, of Antigo, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Rosalia Gardens under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. She was 90 years old. She was born on May 10, 1929, in Neva, a daughter of Fred and Emma (Barta) Kakes. She married Clinton Heinzen on May 7, 1949, at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church in Antigo. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2007.

She attended Springbrook Grade School and graduated from Antigo High School.

Audrey worked at Weinbrenner Shoe Company Factory. She farmed in the town of Neva with her husband from 1952 to 1979.

She was a member of St. Wencel Catholic Church and its Rosary Society, having volunteered for funeral dinners and the church Fall Festival. She was also a member the Springbrook Homemaker’s Club.

She enjoyed square dancing, hosting family and friends, baking, playing cards and board games. She took great pride in caring for her yard and garden.

Audrey volunteered at Eastview Medical and Rehabilitation Center and C.A.R.R.

Survivors include two sons, Keith (Rosemary) Heinzen of Rhinelander and Mark (Linn) Heinzen of Green Bay; a daughter, Gail (Mike) Maytas of Reno, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Amy, Leah, Paul, Logan, Jacob and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Liam; a sister, Beatrice Devore of Antigo; two sisters-in-law, Helen Kakes of Antigo and Helen Kuhr of Phlox; a brother-in-law, Ben (Ellen) Heinzen of Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Donald (Mavis) and Richard (Genevieve) and her husband’s four brothers and five sisters.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Wencel Catholic Church with Reverend Mathew Simonar officiating. Burial will take place in St. Wencel Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 20 from 4:30 to 7 pm at the Bradley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Audrey’s name may be directed to St. Wencel’s Rosary Society.

A special thank you to the staff at Rosalia Gardens for the wonderful care they provided to Audrey.