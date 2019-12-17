Carl Lavern Messer, 81

Carl Lavern Messer, age 81, of Deerbrook went home to Jesus Monday, December 16, 2019 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice and his family.

Carl was born June 2, 1938 to the late Arlie and Ethel Messer in White Lake.

On August 31, 1957 he was united in marriage to Geneva Lewis in White Lake.

Carl graduated from White Lake High School.

He worked in road construction as a heavy equipment operator, a member of Local 139. He was a logger and in later years worked for Guenthner Farms, Inc. and drove school bus for Mid-Wisconsin.

Carl was a founding member of Faith Center. His faith was his foundation. For over 50 years, Carl dedicated his service to the church through serving on the church board, providing music and lay ministry and contributing to numerous church projects. Carl also loved family sing-a-longs.

Survivors include 3 daughters; Linda Kemmerling of Antigo, Pam (Bob) Grace of Antigo, Gina (Frank) Zahurones of Antigo, a son; Larry (Dixie) Messer of Antigo, 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 1 great great grandchild to join the family in the spring, 4 sisters; Betsy (Ervin) Pranke of White Lake, Judy (John) Rineholen, Paulette (Roger) Dallman of Mondovi, Janie (Cecil) Holbrook of White Lake, 2 brothers; Arlie (Diane) Messer of Rapid City, SD and Leroy (Lois) Messer of White Lake.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded by a brother Richard, 2 sisters; Virginia Robinson, Arlene Messer, a grandson; Dillon Messer and a son-in-law; Mark Kemmerling.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 4:00 PM at Faith Center. Visitation will be from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday at the church. Pastors Stephen Pool, Danny Pyeatt and Robert Kimberling will officiate the service.

Memorials gifts in Carl’s name may be directed to Faith Center Church or Christ Central Church.

Interment will be in Bent Cemetery.