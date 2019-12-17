Antigo Times

Government
CITY OF ANTIGO FINANCE, PERSONNEL, AND LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE MEETING

By Antigo Times
December 17, 2019
MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
6:00 PM

Call to Order
Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:
1. Approval of the Minutes from the November 20, 2019 Meeting
2. Request for an Unpaid Personal Leave of Absence by a Police Officer
3. Professional Services Agreement with LCEDC for Project Administration Efforts for 5th Avenue Project
4. Request to Waive Bidding Process for Asbestos Abatement at 504 5th Avenue
5. Waiver of Insurance Requirement and Permit Fees for 2020
6. Consider Forgiveness of Demolition Costs & Fees Associated with Removing a Garage at 726 2nd Avenue
7. Consideration for purchase of a used Ladder Truck

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered
Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

