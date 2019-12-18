Antigo Middle & High School Bowling Results for 12/23/19

December 8th

Antigo High School and Middle School bowling teams competed in a non-conference meet at Resch Lanes in Wittenberg on December 8th.

Boys Varsity had an average of 135 with a 185 high game. Top bowlers: Kalsin Toth, Will Kubany and Austin Schedulbauer.

Girls Varsity had a 149 average with a high game of 169. Top bowlers: Katie Kirsch, Minnie Steger, Quinlan McCcarthy and Olivia Fischer.

Middle School Team 1 had a 158 average with a high game of 185. Top bowlers: Grant Praslowicz, Alec Knapkavage and Carson Kunze.

Middle School Team 2 had a 138 average with a high game of 203. Top bowlers: Connor Umland, Brady Rickert and Kellijo Kirsch.

Next meet for varsity bowlers is Sunday 12/15/19 at Lincoln Lanes.

Next meet for middle school bowlers is 1/5/20 at Edgar Lanes.

December 15th

Antigo High School bowled a duel conference meet at Lincoln Lanes in Merrill this past Sunday 12/15.

Boys Varsity

Match 1 lost to Athens/Edgar. Average of games was 148 with a 222 high game.

Top bowlers: Austin Schedlbauer, Keaton Francl, Will Kubeny, Kalsin Toth.

Match 2 lost to Merrill. Average of games was 128 with a 163 high game.

Top bowlers: Kalsin Toth, Austin Schedlbauer, Will Kubeny.

Girls Varsity

Match 1 beat Wittenberg Girls 5 to 4. Average of games was 155.6 with a high game of 219.

Top bowlers: Olivia Fischer, Ashlea Kreager, Quinlan McCarthy, Katie Kirsch.

Match 2 lost to Marshfield Girls 4 to 5. Average of games was 152 with a high game of 169.

Top bowlers: Quinlan McCarthy, Minnie Steger, Ashlea Kreager.

Next meet for both high school and middle school is January 5th at Edgar Lanes in Edgar.