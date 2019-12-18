Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 12/23/19

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, December 11th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for having no insurance. The Department of Public Works was notified to sand/salt the intersection.

Thursday, December 12th

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was involved in a minor accident at 5th Avenue and Superior Street.

Friday, December 13th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Superior Street. A black pickup hit a dark blue Subaru Outback. Officers located a small scratch on the front, driver’s side fender of one of the vehicles.

Saturday, December 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Morse Street and 6th Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated and having a prohibited alcohol content. They were also cited for operating without a license and operating without headlights.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Wilson Street between a plow truck and another vehicle. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy. 45 and Hwy. 64. There were no injuries and both vehicles were still drivable.

Sunday, December 15th

Officers responded to a call from a female on Field Street reporting that when she backed out of her driveway, she struck an older, gray Neon type car which left the scene, came back, and then left going east on 6th Avenue.

Monday, December 16th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at North Avenue and Clermont Street. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on 10th Avenue. One vehicle rear-ended the other vehicle.

Officers conducted a welfare check at an address on 5th Avenue. An Act 79 search was conducted. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, December 11th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A, between Kramer Road and Pence Lake Road. There was very minimal damage to the front bumper. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reporting that they received a call from an elderly male subject that had slid in the ditch at Hwy. 17 and First Lake Road. The male told officers that he was not injured, but he was unable to get out of the vehicle. The vehicle was towed out.

Thursday, December 12th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. B and Spring Brook Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting that a log truck was in the ditch on Cty. Rd. C, near Little Chicago Road. The driver was not injured. The truck was towed out, but it lost its load. Officers remained at the scene for traffic control.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. F and Orchard Road. The driver of the vehicle blamed the accident on the Highway Department plow truck. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a silver Caravan on an embankment at Cty. Rd. C and Hwy. 45. There were no injuries.

Friday, December 13th

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting a one vehicle roll-over accident on Hwy. 64. The caller told officers that the vehicle was on its top, there was one female subject in the vehicle who was not injured, but possibly intoxicated. She was trapped in the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident with injuries at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. X. The Antigo Fire Department requested Emergency Medical Services. A subject was taken to Langlade Hospital for a voluntary blood draw. A vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. C. There were no injuries.

Sunday, December 15th

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Cty. Rd. C and Cty. Rd. H. The driver of one vehicle told officers that they were trying to pass the other vehicle when they hit the back corner of the other vehicle. Both vehicles were towed.

Monday, December 16th

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she was stuck sideways in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. S. She told officers that her husband was on his way to pick her up and there was no damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that an elderly couple slid into the ditch on Cty. Rd. HH and he was unable to get the vehicle out safely by himself. The vehicle was towed out. The male driver was cited for operating without a license and was given a 15 day written warning for expired registration.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Indian Hill Road reporting that a truck had been in front of her home that lit off what sounded like an M80. She told officers that the explosion rattled the windows and by the time she looked outside, she could only see a truck heading north. She was unable to give them any further description. Officers checked the area but did not locate anything.