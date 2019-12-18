Community Calendar for 12/23/19 to 12/30/19

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry December 27th (Extended Hrs.) Noon-3pm (Fridays), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for month of December will be canned fruit (in juice). The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry this year: “I have a job that is weather dependent and with all the rain this year, I haven’t been able to work many hours. I am in the process of starting a new job and need food until my paychecks start up.” Please Note: The Pantry will be closed on Wednesdays, December 25th & January 1st.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 23rd & December 30th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.) 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Please note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

Tigerton Main Street presents Annual Festival of Trees November 29th-December 30th 1905 Village Hall, Tigerton. Vote for your favorite decorated tree.

Free Open Skate December 23rd 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate). There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend Open Skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Tailgate Party with the Grave Digger Gilbert Brown December 23rd 5:30-7:30pm Tattle Tales Sports Bar & Grill, N11192 Antigo St., Elcho. Meet former Packer the Grave Digger, Gilbert Brown for a tailgate party. LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE. General admission: $45/person which includes – all-you-can-drink (domestic bottles & select rail mixers) & food during the game (burgers, brats, potato salad, Brett Favre’s HOF chophouse jambalaya) V.I.P Experience: $65/person which includes everything with general admission PLUS: Meet & Greet 5:30-6:00pm & a t-shirt. Autographs: 6-7:10pm – $25/each. Available merchandise @ Tattle Tales – photos, shovels, footballs, and helmets.

Community Christmas Dinner 2019 December 25th 11am-1pm North Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Enjoy a delicious and festive holiday dinner with your “community family.” Everyone is welcome. There is no admission fee. Free will donations will be accepted. Transportation is provided within the city limits. Please call 715-627-4325 to arrange a ride.

Play & Learn December 26th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. The activity will build skills for school readiness & milestone achievement. Quarterly Ages & Stages questionnaires are made available to parents & caregivers to assist families in helping their children to reach age based development milestones. Join the conversation on Facebook – Northwood’s Family Resource Centers http://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodsFRCN. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Think Snow & Waffles December 28th 9am-1pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Road, Antigo. Meet at the main shelter at Gartzke Flowage for breakfast. Festivities will be at the shelter where Nick Salm will prepare his famous waffles & coffee. The club will also provide hot chocolate & coffee. Bring your favorite toppings, fruit, juice, or sausage to share, but most importantly, bring all your friends & family. Everyone is welcome! If there is enough snow, trails will be groomed & ready. If the snow is marginal, we’ll hike. Take the opportunity to experience this picturesque site, along with a warm fire & food at the shelter. Gartzke Flowage is located at W6379 5th Ave., Town of Polar. It is on Cty. Rd. F (5th Ave.) about 2 miles east of the intersection with Cty. Rd. S. The shelter is 1/4 mile from the parking lot and directions are well marked. For more information, please call 715-627-5399.

Antigo Optimist Free Open Swim December 28th 11am-4pm Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, Antigo. Free admission with a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Antigo Area Community Food Pantry. The most needed items are beans, rice & peanut butter.

Free Open Skate December 30th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate). There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend Open Skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting December 23rd & December 30th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group December 23rd & December 30th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) December 26th & December 28th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous December 27th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting December 23rd & December 30th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous December 23rd & December 30th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings December 24th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 December 24th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group December 26th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes December 23rd & December 25th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. The water, along with the use of resistance equipment, will challenge all aspects of the body & increase your physical fitness level. For more information, please call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting December 29th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family, and friends. This is not a 12 step based group and has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community and relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint and anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips four times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement and support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant and interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food and free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11 am. For more information please see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo, Sat. 11am. Elcho School, Tue. & Thur., 4m; Sat. 9am. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Goodwill parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing and treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.