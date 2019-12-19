Antigo Welcomes Kelly LaMarche Farmers Insurance Agency

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

There was a ribbon cutting recently for Kelly LaMarche Farmers Insurance Agency.

As a longtime Wisconsin resident, Kelly Lamarche is proud to serve Antigo, WI and the surrounding areas as your local Farmers Insurance® agent. She brings over eight years of experience from working in the financial services industry, and has the expertise to help you better understand your insurance coverage options–whether that’s auto insurance, home insurance, commercial insurance, and much more.

The Lamarche Agency’s approach is to educate their clients, and to ensure that your insurance policy fits your unique needs. Farmers Insurance – Lamarche Agency is located near the Gas Company and the Sign Park, but they are also happy to meet you off-site at your home. Either way, they look forward to welcoming you to the Farmers Family, and they are happy to answer your questions!

Farmers Insurance – Lamarche Agency

805 5th Avenue

Antigo, WI 54409

715-350-4544