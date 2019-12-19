Antigo Times

Barry Hafer of Amron presenting a check to Terry Benes of the Hyland Lakes Lions

By Lyn Gore
December 19, 2019
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Presto Foundation – Amron, a Division of AMTEC Corporation

In support of Hyland Lakes Lions activities, The Presto Foundation – Amron, a division of AMTEC Corporation donated $500.00 to Lions Club International Foundation.  The Lions motto is “Where there’s a need, there’s a lion – WE SERVE”.  The gift was made at the suggestion of Barry Hafer.  Terry Benes, a member and past president of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club accepts the gift from Barry Hafer, president of Amron, a National Defense Corporation Company.

 

 

