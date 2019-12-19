Langlade County Snowmobile Trails to Open

The Langlade County Snowmobile Trail system (Zone A & B) will be open with restrictions at 8 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Several trail segment will remain closed until further notice. Please go to http://bit.ly/2Yi148G for a complete trail report and to view a snowmobile trail map.

Several trail segments will remain closed until further notice due to storm debris from the July windstorm.

These include the following trails between:

Intersection 49-58 (Elcho area)

Intersection 62-77 (Summit Lake to Pearson area)

Intersection 63-68 (Jack Lake area)

Intersection 101B-98 (Lily Area)

The 2019-2020 Langlade Countyy Snowmobile map can be found at www.langladecounty.org.

In addition, all lake trails in Langlade County remain closed until they are clearly marked by the local snowmobile club.

Numerous logging operations are ongoing throughout Langlade County, on both public and private lands. Please reduce speeds and use caution as these shared trails/roads will be plowed with occasional vehicular traffic. Stretches of trail may be rough in some areas, and riders are advised to stay on the marked tril.

These trails will be open to ATV’s after December 31, 2019. ATV’s are not allowed on snowmobile trails when the temperature is above 28 degrees fahrenheit.

UTV’s are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail system.

Langlade County Forestry Department