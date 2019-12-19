Shop with a Cop 2019 is in the books!

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

19 kids were able to shop with about 15 Law Enforcement Officers from the City of Antigo Police Department and Langlade County Sheriff’s Department along with 12 Social Service/Youth Justice Staff.

Without the Langlade County Department of Social Services, Shop with A Cop wouldn’t be possible. For the last 13 years, their dedication and hard work has allowed children within Langlade County to have an afternoon of fun and laughter. They enjoy a nice lunch and shopping experience. This year they were able to shop at Fleet Farm and Wal-Mart!

We also would like to thank our local Wal-Mart, Fleet Farm and Burger King for making us feel welcome and for accommodating Shop with a Cop.

Fun was had by all and memories were made.