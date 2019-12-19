The Antigo Penguins competed in Tomahawk recently

Competing swim clubs included Antigo, Tomahawk, Phillips, Rice Lake, Bay Area, Black River Falls and Eau Claire. Participating swimmers from the Penguins included Heather Arlen, Maggie Baginski, Teddy Baginski, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Brooklyn Bender, Mya Burt, Rutger Busse, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Avery Federman, Allyssa Howard, Maggie Neufeld, Molly Neufeld, Rhys Pellmann, Silas Quinlan, Morgan Rank, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Evan Simmons, Makayla Tischendorf, Garrett Tomczyk, Michaela Tomczyk, Ayda Washatako, Nathan Wild and Maggie Wirtz. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.

Mya Burt swam Midwest Regionals Times* in her 4 individual events and 12yr old State Times in the 50Y Butterfly, 50Y Freestyle and 100Y IM.

The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims:

Swimming age group 15 & older

Heather Arlen age 17

200Y Freestyle 2:25.03- 2nd place

100Y IM 1:12.87- 2nd place

100Y Backstroke 1:10.47- 1st place

100Y Breaststroke 1:30.69- 1st place

Morgan Rank age 15

200Y Freestyle 2:39.70- 3rd place

200Y IM 3:02.05- 2nd place

100Y Freestyle 1:12.64- 2nd place

100Y Backstroke 1:25.79- 6th place

Swimming age group 13-14

Michaela Tomczyk age 14

200Y Freestyle 2:38.08- 4th place

500Y Freestyle 7:10.27- 4th place

100Y Freestyle 1:14.49- 3rd place

Ezra Santiago age 13

50Y Freestyle 29.92- 4th place

200Y IM 2:59.65- 2nd place

100Y Freestyle 1:11.53- 4th place

100Y Breaststroke 1:33.64- 2nd place

Molly Neufeld age 13

50Y Freestyle 31.18- 3rd place

100Y IM 1:20.99- 2nd place

100Y Freestyle 1:11.15- 2nd place

Makayla Tischendorf age 14

50Y Freestyle 31.93- 5th place

100Y Freestyle 1:15.83- 5th place

100Y Breaststroke 1:34.45- 1st place

Brooklyn Bender age 14

50Y Freestyle 32.78- 6th place

100Y Freestyle 1:15.96- 6th place

100Y Backstroke 1:20.20- 5th place

Maggie Baginski age 14

100Y Breaststroke 1:40.53- 2nd place

Swimming age group 11-12

Garrett Tomczyk age 12

50Y Freestyle 38.77- 3rd place

50Y Backstroke 49.78- 2nd place

50Y Breaststroke 1:15.93- 3rd place

Dawson Behm age 12

50Y Freestyle 40.81- 4th place

100Y Freestyle 1:30.39- 3rd place

100Y Backstroke 1:54.60- 1st place

100Y Breaststroke 2:08.75- 2nd place

Silas Quinlan age 11

50Y Freestyle 42.10- 5th place

100Y Freestyle 1:40.94- 4th place

50Y Backstroke 57.28- 3rd place

Mya Burt 12

50Y Freestyle 26.98- 1st place* State Time

100Y IM 1:10.40- 1st place* State Time

50Y Butterfly 31.11- 1st place* State Time

100Y Freestyle 1:03.26- 1st place*

Midori Santiago age 11

100Y Breaststroke 1:51.87- 6th place

Swimming age group 9-10

Rutger Busse age 10

200Y Freestyle 3:37.66- 3rd place

200Y Breaststroke 4:47.76- 1st place

100Y IM 2:01.81- 1st place

Teddy Baginski age 9

50Y Freestyle 43.92- 3rd place

100Y Freestyle 1:40.80- 2nd place

Sawyer Behm age 9

100Y IM 2:14.29- 2nd place

50Y Backstroke 58.46- 5th place

50Y Breaststroke 56.72- 1st place

100Y Breaststroke 1:57.25- 1st place

Alexis Federman age 10

100Y IM 1:48.07- 3rd place

50Y Butterfly 52.16- 4th place

100Y Freestyle 1:35.31- 3rd place

100Y Breaststroke 1:49.03- 1st place

Caden Sheldon age 9

50Y Backstroke 54.23- 2nd place

Nate Wild age 9

50Y Breaststroke 1:17.23- 3rd place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25Y Freestyle 21.05- 2nd place

50Y Freestyle 51.65- 2nd place

25Y Backstroke 26.72- 3rd place

Maggie Wirtz age 7

25Y Freestyle 25.83- 4th place

50Y Freestyle 56.96- 2nd place

25Y Backstroke 32.35- 6th place

Autumn Federman age 7

50Y Freestyle 1:12.43- 6th place

Relays

Boys 10 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Teddy Baginski, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse and Evan Simmons 3:32.47- 1st place

Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Ayda Washatko, Midori Santiago, Alexis Federman and Allyssa Howard 3:14.18- 3rd place

Girls 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Molly Neufeld, Mya Burt and Makayla Tischendorf 2:17.65- 2nd place

Girls 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Avery Federman, Maggie Baginski, Michaela Tomczyk and Maggie Neufeld 2:46.17- 3rd place

Boys 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Evan Simmons and Ezra Santiago 3:06.24- 2nd place

Girls 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Maggie Neufeld, Allyssa Howard and Makayla Tischendorf 2:33.76- 2nd place