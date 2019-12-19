The Antigo Penguins competed in Tomahawk recently
Competing swim clubs included Antigo, Tomahawk, Phillips, Rice Lake, Bay Area, Black River Falls and Eau Claire. Participating swimmers from the Penguins included Heather Arlen, Maggie Baginski, Teddy Baginski, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Brooklyn Bender, Mya Burt, Rutger Busse, Alexis Federman, Autumn Federman, Avery Federman, Allyssa Howard, Maggie Neufeld, Molly Neufeld, Rhys Pellmann, Silas Quinlan, Morgan Rank, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Caden Sheldon, Layne Sheldon, Evan Simmons, Makayla Tischendorf, Garrett Tomczyk, Michaela Tomczyk, Ayda Washatako, Nathan Wild and Maggie Wirtz. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.
Mya Burt swam Midwest Regionals Times* in her 4 individual events and 12yr old State Times in the 50Y Butterfly, 50Y Freestyle and 100Y IM.
The Penguins received 1st-6th place ribbons in the following swims:
Swimming age group 15 & older
Heather Arlen age 17
200Y Freestyle 2:25.03- 2nd place
100Y IM 1:12.87- 2nd place
100Y Backstroke 1:10.47- 1st place
100Y Breaststroke 1:30.69- 1st place
Morgan Rank age 15
200Y Freestyle 2:39.70- 3rd place
200Y IM 3:02.05- 2nd place
100Y Freestyle 1:12.64- 2nd place
100Y Backstroke 1:25.79- 6th place
Swimming age group 13-14
Michaela Tomczyk age 14
200Y Freestyle 2:38.08- 4th place
500Y Freestyle 7:10.27- 4th place
100Y Freestyle 1:14.49- 3rd place
Ezra Santiago age 13
50Y Freestyle 29.92- 4th place
200Y IM 2:59.65- 2nd place
100Y Freestyle 1:11.53- 4th place
100Y Breaststroke 1:33.64- 2nd place
Molly Neufeld age 13
50Y Freestyle 31.18- 3rd place
100Y IM 1:20.99- 2nd place
100Y Freestyle 1:11.15- 2nd place
Makayla Tischendorf age 14
50Y Freestyle 31.93- 5th place
100Y Freestyle 1:15.83- 5th place
100Y Breaststroke 1:34.45- 1st place
Brooklyn Bender age 14
50Y Freestyle 32.78- 6th place
100Y Freestyle 1:15.96- 6th place
100Y Backstroke 1:20.20- 5th place
Maggie Baginski age 14
100Y Breaststroke 1:40.53- 2nd place
Swimming age group 11-12
Garrett Tomczyk age 12
50Y Freestyle 38.77- 3rd place
50Y Backstroke 49.78- 2nd place
50Y Breaststroke 1:15.93- 3rd place
Dawson Behm age 12
50Y Freestyle 40.81- 4th place
100Y Freestyle 1:30.39- 3rd place
100Y Backstroke 1:54.60- 1st place
100Y Breaststroke 2:08.75- 2nd place
Silas Quinlan age 11
50Y Freestyle 42.10- 5th place
100Y Freestyle 1:40.94- 4th place
50Y Backstroke 57.28- 3rd place
Mya Burt 12
50Y Freestyle 26.98- 1st place* State Time
100Y IM 1:10.40- 1st place* State Time
50Y Butterfly 31.11- 1st place* State Time
100Y Freestyle 1:03.26- 1st place*
Midori Santiago age 11
100Y Breaststroke 1:51.87- 6th place
Swimming age group 9-10
Rutger Busse age 10
200Y Freestyle 3:37.66- 3rd place
200Y Breaststroke 4:47.76- 1st place
100Y IM 2:01.81- 1st place
Teddy Baginski age 9
50Y Freestyle 43.92- 3rd place
100Y Freestyle 1:40.80- 2nd place
Sawyer Behm age 9
100Y IM 2:14.29- 2nd place
50Y Backstroke 58.46- 5th place
50Y Breaststroke 56.72- 1st place
100Y Breaststroke 1:57.25- 1st place
Alexis Federman age 10
100Y IM 1:48.07- 3rd place
50Y Butterfly 52.16- 4th place
100Y Freestyle 1:35.31- 3rd place
100Y Breaststroke 1:49.03- 1st place
Caden Sheldon age 9
50Y Backstroke 54.23- 2nd place
Nate Wild age 9
50Y Breaststroke 1:17.23- 3rd place
Swimming age group 8 & under
Greyson Reetz age 8
25Y Freestyle 21.05- 2nd place
50Y Freestyle 51.65- 2nd place
25Y Backstroke 26.72- 3rd place
Maggie Wirtz age 7
25Y Freestyle 25.83- 4th place
50Y Freestyle 56.96- 2nd place
25Y Backstroke 32.35- 6th place
Autumn Federman age 7
50Y Freestyle 1:12.43- 6th place
Relays
Boys 10 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Teddy Baginski, Sawyer Behm, Rutger Busse and Evan Simmons 3:32.47- 1st place
Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Ayda Washatko, Midori Santiago, Alexis Federman and Allyssa Howard 3:14.18- 3rd place
Girls 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Molly Neufeld, Mya Burt and Makayla Tischendorf 2:17.65- 2nd place
Girls 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Avery Federman, Maggie Baginski, Michaela Tomczyk and Maggie Neufeld 2:46.17- 3rd place
Boys 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Evan Simmons and Ezra Santiago 3:06.24- 2nd place
Girls 14 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Brooklyn Bender, Maggie Neufeld, Allyssa Howard and Makayla Tischendorf 2:33.76- 2nd place