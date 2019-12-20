Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holds an arrest warrant for Craig John. Nelson D.O.B 11-11-1962. The warrant is for failing to appear in court on for operate without a valid license 2nd offense within 3 years. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411, submit a tip at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 app on your device. Callers may remain anonymous.

Snow Removal:

A reminder that it is against city ordinance to plow, push, or blow snow into the roadway or across the roadway. Please be courteous in regards to your neighbors so you are not putting your removed snow onto their properties. Also, sidewalks need to be shoveled and kept clean within 48 hours of a snowfall. We appreciate everyone’s efforts and support to comply with these ordinances during the winter months.