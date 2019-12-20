Donald E. Worden, Jr., 64

Donald E Worden Jr., age 64, of Pickerel, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home under the care of his family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was born on August 25, 1955, in Appleton.

Don was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force from September 1973 to September 1976. He graduated from Appleton East High School, was a mechanic for Worden Brother and worked at WalMart.

Survivors include is wife, Kim; daughter, Mary Campbell of Pickerel; son, Richard Worden of Appleton; grandchildren, Blake and Lillian; sister, Ardy (Joe) Macco of Black Creek; father-in-law, Donald (Chrissy) Alley of Antigo; sister-in-law, LaDonna Lowery of Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Frances (Hopfensperger) Worden; mother-in-law, Phyllis Alley and brothers-in-law, Jeff Alley and John Shepardson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.