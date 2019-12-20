James “Jim” B. Myers, 81

James “Jim” B. Myers, of Pickerel, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Friendly Village in Rhinelander under the care of Ascension Hospice. He was 81 years old.

He was born March 16, 1938 in Milwaukee, son of the late Harold and Adeline (Kollath) Myers. He married Betty (Lindner) Udvare on September 19, 1987 at Florist Avenue Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.

Jim was a graduate of Custer High School in Milwaukee. He was employed as a police officer for the City of Milwaukee from July 20, 1964 until his retirement on June 28, 1994. Jim moved to Pickerel after retirement, where he worked at Motorsports Marine and Maplewood Golf Course.

He was a member of Arbutus Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council, and contributed his woodworking skills by making the hymn racks.

In addition to woodworking, he enjoyed snowmobiling, taking motorcycle trips, golfing, fishing, and bowling.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children, Valerie Myers of West Bend; Ellen (Jeff) Augustin of Colgate, James K. (Debbie) Myers of Cedarburg, Steven (Sue) Myers of Omro, and Martin (Christine) Myers of Brookfield; 2 stepchildren, John (Cheryl) Udvare of Waukesha, and Tammy Bauer (David Hellmuth) of Eden Prairie, MN; 2 sisters, Barbara (Wayne) Sedgwick of Menomonee Falls, and Cynthia Binger of Fond du Lac; a brother, Gene (Ann) Myers of Waterford; 2 sisters-in-law, Sharon and Delores Myers; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Charles, Harold, and Wayne Myers.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11 at Arbutus Lutheran Church in Pearson, with Vicar Pam Werth officiating. Visitation will be 10:00 until the time of services at the church.

Memorials in Jim’s name may be directed to Arbutus Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.