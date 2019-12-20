Jerome “Jerry” Anthony Aulik, 78

Jerome Anthony “Jerry” Aulik, lifelong area resident, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Rose Mary Manor in Mattoon under the care of his family and Ascension Hospice. He was 78 years old.

He was born September 23, 1941 in Antigo, son of the late William and Rose (Jicha) Aulik. He married Margaret “Peggy” Finger on October 6, 1962 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Neva, and she survives.

Jerry graduated from Antigo High School in 1959 and attended U-W Stevens Point. He was a construction contractor and developer.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, and bird watching. Jerry often remarked that Ormsby was his living room and Pelican Lake was his kitchen. He was active in the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and local sportsmen’s clubs. Jerry also enjoyed growing Christmas trees.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Denise Aulik of Stoughton, WI; a son, Jeff (Sherry) Aulik of Deerbrook; a sister, Josephine Aulick of Thomson, IL; a brother, Tom (Joan) Aulik of Spokane, WA; and 2 granddaughters, Callie and Clare Aulik.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 4 siblings, Robert Aulik, William Aulik, Rita Mattek, and Marion White.

A private family gathering will be planned for a later date. Strasser-Roller Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

The family extends sincere gratitude to Dr. Kneeland, Father Ed, Ascension Hospice, and most especially Rose Mary Manor of Mattoon, Cindy, Nicky and all the very fine crew and all the friends for their caring professionalism and fond relationships with Jerry.

The family requests donations in memory of Jerry be given to an environmental cause or organization of your choice.