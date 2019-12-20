William “Bill” R. Drewek, 73

William R Drewek “Bill”, of Pearson, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was born on May 7, 1946, in Milwaukee, a son of William and Wanda Drewek. He married Vicki Nickell in Milwaukee on May 7, 1977. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2016.

While in Milwaukee he was employed at Perfects Corporation, Williams Steel and St. Hyacinth Catholic Church as a custodian. He moved to Pearson in 1992.

Survivors include two sons, William (Samantha) Drewek of Bryant, Kyle (Tammy) Drewek of Pulaski; grandchildren, Chevi, Clayton and Bella; a brother-in-law Dennie Nickell; his wife’s aunt Karen Cromwell.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; a daughter, Stephanie in infancy; a sister Donna (Elmer); a sister-in-law Judy Nickell.

A visitation will take place at Bradley Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday December 21, 2019.

Burial will take place in Pearson Cemetery in the spring.