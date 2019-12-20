Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Obits
William “Bill” R. Drewek, 73

William “Bill” R. Drewek, 73

By Antigo Times
December 20, 2019
7
0
Share:

William R Drewek “Bill”, of Pearson, died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was 73 years old. He was born on May 7, 1946, in Milwaukee, a son of William and Wanda Drewek. He married Vicki Nickell in Milwaukee on May 7, 1977. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2016.

While in Milwaukee he was employed at Perfects Corporation, Williams Steel and St. Hyacinth Catholic Church as a custodian. He moved to Pearson in 1992.

Survivors include two sons, William (Samantha) Drewek of Bryant, Kyle (Tammy) Drewek of Pulaski; grandchildren, Chevi, Clayton and Bella; a brother-in-law Dennie Nickell; his wife’s aunt Karen Cromwell.

He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; a daughter, Stephanie in infancy; a sister Donna (Elmer); a sister-in-law Judy Nickell.

A visitation will take place at Bradley Funeral Home from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday December 21, 2019.

Burial will take place in Pearson Cemetery in the spring.

Previous Article

James “Jim” B. Myers, 81

Next Article

Donald E. Worden, Jr., 64

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2019 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.