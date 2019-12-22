Alvin J. Rockman, 74 of Wittenberg, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born on November 30, 1945, in Shawano, the son of the late Melvin and Cecilia (Kaquatosh) Rockman.

Alvin enjoyed going to the casino and dining out, always ordering his favorite, steak and eggs. Alvin loved to walk his dog, Simba and take drives around the countryside. Spending time with family and friends was very important to Alvin. Always making sure to send out birthday and Christmas cards.

Alvin is survived by his daughter, Donna Rockman-Klein of Gillett; granddaughter Laura Rockman of Oklahoma; one brother, Denis (Joyce) Rockman of Black River Falls; five nieces, Sharon Rockman, Renee Rockman and Deanna Meade, all of Wittenberg, Amanda (Marlon) WhiteEagle of Black River Falls and Julie Rockman of Green Bay; one nephew, Keith (Tammy) Meade of Muskegon, MI and many other relatives and friends.

Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; a twin daughter at birth, Diane Josephine; fiancé, Clare Dodge; one brother, Melford Rockman and one sister, Sharon Rockman.

Devotional services will be held at 1 PM on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Native American Church, Wittenberg. Mr. Christian Roth will be leading the devotions. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 12 Noon on Sunday at the church.