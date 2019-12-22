Mitchell Lee Hefty, 57 of Eland, died unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston.

He was born on February 18, 1962 in Madison, the son of the late Claude and Blanche (Berg) Eggerstaffer.

On August 7, 2001, Mitchell was united in marriage to Kristi Rosenow in Madison. She survives.

Mitch was a self-employed auto body repairman and once owned Rural Auto Body in Daleyville, WI. Mitch moved to the area in 2001. He loved spending time with his family, friends and dogs, and loved anything automotive.

Mitch is survived by his wife, Kristi; children, Jeremy (Kassara Kirker) Hefty, Chad Downs, Alexander (Danielle Mattson) Downs, Trevor Hefty and Travis Hefty; grandchildren, Kyler and Kiara Hefty and Evan and Elaina Downs; siblings, Duane Hefty, Larry (Rita) Hefty and Jeff Hefty and niece and nephew, Tori and Dylan Hefty.

Mitch was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Michael.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Congregation Church in Birnamwood. Rev. Richard Brunner will officiate.