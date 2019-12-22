Samuel Edward Egging, 16 of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the town of Birnamwood, as the result of an accident.

He was born on December 29, 2002 in Antigo, the son of Michael and Ginger (Heidenreich) Egging.

Sam was currently a Junior at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. He was on the Charger Football team, proudly wearing #66 and frequently could be seen lifting weights at school. History was his favorite subject in school. Sam loved driving his car and would chauffeur both his brothers and friends to school and other places. He enjoyed driving his four-wheeler and was currently employed at Taco John’s in Wittenberg and Antigo.

Sam is survived by his parents, Michael and Ginger; his two younger brothers, Andrew and Henry; grandparents, Thomas and Rose Egging of Mattoon and Sandy and Terry Heidenreich of Birnamwood; aunts and uncles, Mike (Becky) Heidenreich of Eland, T.J. (Kirstie) Heidenreich of Strum, Cassie (special friend Zach) Heidenreich of Eau Claire, Hank (Courtney) Heidenreich of Eau Claire, Tony (Jena) Egging of Antigo and Sara (Todd) Willcome of Birnamwood, as well as numerous cousins and extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Deacon Tom Hartman will officiate. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10AM until the time of service at the funeral home.