Four Antigo wrestlers found the podium at the 2019 John Roberts Scramble

With 16 teams from across Wisconsin, this year’s tournament featured numerous quality wrestlers and over 400 matches.

Leading the way for the Robins was Nick Roller, who had a performance that can only be described as dominant. Of his five matches, none of them made it to the second period. Nick started the day with a victory over Ian Connell of Hayward with a pin 55 seconds into the match. He followed that match with a victory over Kanewin Dickenson of Menominee Indian via forfeit. Nick’s third match was another pinfall, coming at 1:59 against Andrew Elmhorst of Manawa. Nick punched his ticket to the finals with a 17 second fall over Jacob Morgan of Hayward, setting up a match with Connor Westfall of Athens, who placed 5th at Division 3 state last year. After an early scramble, Nick was able to gain top position and finish with a crushing pin 63 seconds into the match.

Two Antigo wrestlers went 4-1 on the day to claim second place. First was Neil Bretl at 152 pounds. Continuing the pinning ways of Antigo wrestlers, Bretl won his first 4 matches by pinfall, overcoming Nick Rybicki of Lakeland, Patrick Grams of Lakeland, Calin Waukau of Menominee Indian, and Willy Bearskin of Ashland. This set up a finals match with Caden Young of Clintonville/Marion, where Bretl lost a competitive 6-1 decision.

Also finishing in the runner up position was Joshua Heuss at 160 pounds. Heuss also pinned his way to the finals, besting Scott Webster of Menominee Indian, Karson Bins of Crivitz, Conto Ginet of Three Lakes, and Dion Helser of Shiocton. In the finals, Heuss ran into Spencer Kraus of Athens and dropped a 10-0 major decision.

Also making the podium was 126-pound wrestler Kyle Kamin. Kamin sandwiched victories by pinfall over Jayson Yost of Hayward and Blake Engelstad of Cameron, as well as a decision victory over Seth Beaber of Antigo. Kamin ended his day dropping matches to eventual champion Harry Nemcek of Lakeland and runner up John Schmidt of Waupaca.

Just missing the podium was Logan Edwards, with a fourth-place finish at 138 pounds. Logan started the day strong, with pinfall victories over William Cunningham of Rosholt, Nate Melton of Hayward and Emilio Turney of Menominee Indian, all in the first period. In the semi-finals, Edwards dropped a match to Tommy Quinn of Cameron and then came up short against Jared Jahnke of Shiocton in the third-place match.

Seth Beaber finished 6th at 126 pounds. He started the day with a victory over Blake Engelstad of Cameron by pinfall before dropping a tight 5-4 decision to teammate Kyle Kamin. Beaber recovered with a victory over Jayson Yost of Hayward by pinfall. To finish up the day, Beaber dropped matches to Colten Schuh of Shiocton and Dylan Herb of Shiocton.

Sam Hoffman finished in 7th place at 126 pounds. After dropping tough matches in his first rounds to Colten Schuh of Shiocton by a 6-1 decision and Harry Nemcek of Lakeland in an 8-1 decision, Hoffman recovered to defeat Jayson Yost of Hayward by pinfall and a dominant 10-2 major decision victory over Cayden Gifford of Cameron.

Connor Dettman used the strength of three victories to finish 7th at 120 pounds. Dettman started the day with a fall over Ben Nemcek of Lakeland and followed that up with a 16-0 technical fall over Isaac Hanson of Hayward. Dettman then dropped a major decision to Kaleb Mannel of Waupaca, and a match to Jericho Helser of Shiocton. Dettman finished the day with a 4-1 decision victory over Dominic Thoresen of Crivitz.

Gideon Sass used a strong finish to the tournament to finish in 8th place at 170 pounds. Sass dropped an early decision to Eli Schue of Ashland and a major decision to Ashtyn Waite of Cameron. Sass was then victorious over teammate Thomas Verzal with a 13-6 decision, and then finished the day with pinfall victories over Patrick Redmann of Athens and Kyle Guy of Crivitz.

Competing at heavyweight, Hunter Cordova finished in 8th place. Cordova’s day was highlighted by a pinfall victory over Makaio Stone of Hayward.

Jaden Schoeneck ended the day with a pair of victories to finish in 9th place at 132 pounds. Highlights include an injury default victory over Jeremy Benck of Cameron and a pinfall victory over Ben Habighorst of Waupaca.

Thomas Verzal used a victory by pin fall over Zach Mallo of Waupaca to finish in 11th at 170 pounds.

Ben Brown finished the day victorious with a win over William Cunningham of Rosholt to take 11th place at 138 pounds.

Robby Hagerty defeated Devin Eisentraut of Waupaca by fall on his way to a 12th place finish at 160 pounds.

Christopher Mackey finished the day with two pin fall victories, first over Evan Hahn of Cameron, and then over Isaac Hanson of Hayward to finish in 13th place.

Lucas Meidl competed at 145 pounds, and was victorious over Zeke Logalbo with a pinfall at 1:14 to take 14th place.

The scramble format used at this tournament allows for every wrestler to get 4-5 matches, and is a great early season test. Another advantage of the scramble format allows multiple wrestlers to be entered by each team at each weight, which is why you see contests between teammates.

Up next for Antigo is the Neenah Scramble.

John Roberts Scramble 2019 Results for Antigo

120

Conner Dettman (18-17) placed 7th and scored 23.5 team points.

Round 1 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 18-17 won by fall over Ben Nemcek (Lakeland/Mercer) 2-3 (Fall 3:30)

Round 2 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 18-17 won by tech fall over Isaac Hanson (Hayward/Northwood) 1-4 (TF-1.5 3:09 (16-0))

Round 3 – Kaleb Mannel (Waupaca) 18-4 won by major decision over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 18-17 (MD 9-0)

Consolation Bracket – Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 4-1 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 18-17 (Fall 3:50)

7th Place Match – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 18-17 won by decision over Dominic Thoresen (Crivitz) 3-3 (Dec 4-1)

120

Christopher Mackey (2-3) placed 13th.

Round 1 – Remington Ladd (Cameron) 4-1 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 4:16)

Round 2 – Dominic Thoresen (Crivitz) 3-3 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 0:48)

Round 3 – Sam Flannery (Shiocton) 3-2 won by fall over Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 2-3 (Fall 1:32)

Consolation Bracket – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Evan Hahn (Cameron) 1-4 (Fall 3:01)

13th Place Match – Christopher Mackey (Antigo) 2-3 won by fall over Isaac Hanson (Hayward/Northwood) 1-4 (Fall 2:32)

126

Kyle Kamin (5-4) placed 3rd.

Round 1 – Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 won by fall over Jayson Yost (Hayward/Northwood) 11-25 (Fall 1:37)

Round 2 – Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 won by decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 (Dec 5-4)

Round 3 – Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 won by fall over Blake Engelstad (Cameron) 0-4 (Fall 1:03)

Round 4 – Harry Nemcek (Lakeland/Mercer) 4-0 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 (Fall 1:03)

Round 5 – John Schmidt (Waupaca) 10-13 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 (Fall 2:55)

126

Seth Beaber (14-24) placed 6th.

Round 1 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 won by fall over Blake Engelstad (Cameron) 0-4 (Fall 1:56)

Round 2 – Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 5-4 won by decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 (Dec 5-4)

Round 3 – Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 won by fall over Jayson Yost (Hayward/Northwood) 11-25 (Fall 2:59)

Round 4 – Colten Schuh (Shiocton) 4-1 won by fall over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 (Fall 3:31)

Round 6 – Dylan Herb (Shiocton) 4-2 won by decision over Seth Beaber (Antigo) 14-24 (Dec 8-2)

126

Sam Hoffman (6-10) placed 7th and scored 5.0 team points.

Round 1 – Colten Schuh (Shiocton) 4-1 won by decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 6-10 (Dec 6-1)

Round 2 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Harry Nemcek (Lakeland/Mercer) 4-0 won by decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 6-10 (Dec 8-1)

Round 4 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 6-10 won by fall over Jayson Yost (Hayward/Northwood) 11-25 (Fall 3:49)

Round 6 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 6-10 won by major decision over Cayden Gifford (Cameron) 2-3 (MD 10-2)

132

Jaden Schoeneck (8-15) placed 9th and scored 21.0 team points.

Round 1 – Bradley Demerath (Shiocton) 3-2 won by decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-15 (Dec 9-2)

Round 2 – Piersson Czaplinski (Three Lakes/Phelps) 3-1 won by major decision over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-15 (MD 12-3)

Round 3 – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Consolation Bracket – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-15 won by injury default over Jeremy Benck (Cameron) 1-4 (Inj. 2:05)

9th Place Match – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 8-15 won by fall over Ben Habighorst (Waupaca) 14-23 (Fall 0:51)

138

Logan Edwards (29-22) placed 4th and scored 33.0 team points.

Round 1 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 29-22 won by fall over William Cunningham (Rosholt) 1-4 (Fall 0:22)

Round 2 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 29-22 won by fall over Nate Melton (Hayward/Northwood) 2-3 (Fall 1:09)

Round 3 – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 29-22 won by fall over Emilio Turney (Menominee Indian) 1-4 (Fall 0:30)

Championship Bracket – Tommy Quinn (Cameron) 4-1 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 29-22 (Fall 3:36)

3rd Place Match – Jared Jahnke (Shiocton) 5-1 won by fall over Logan Edwards (Antigo) 29-22 (Fall 4:44)

138

Ben Brown (1-12) placed 11th.

Round 1 – Reed Klinger (Marathon) 2-2 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-12 (Fall 1:16)

Round 2 – Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Round 3 – Colby Bernhardt (Waupaca) 38-5 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-12 (Fall 0:25)

Consolation Bracket – Jose Retana (Lakeland/Mercer) 3-2 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-12 (Fall 2:55)

11th Place Match – Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-12 won by fall over William Cunningham (Rosholt) 1-4 (Fall 0:39)

145

Lucas Meidl (1-4) placed 14th and scored 8.5 team points.

Round 1 – Bryan Griffin (Manawa) 3-3 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 3:20)

Round 2 – Jason Hilgart (Lakeland/Mercer) 4-1 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:23)

Round 3 – Hunter Allender (Clintonville/Marion) 2-3 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:20)

Consolation Bracket – Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Zeke Logalbo (Three Lakes/Phelps) 0-5 (Fall 1:14)

13th Place Match – Justin Odenbreit (Cameron) 2-3 won by fall over Lucas Meidl (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 3:48)

152

Neil Bretl (7-2) placed 2nd and scored 44.0 team points.

Round 1 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Nick Rybicki (Lakeland/Mercer) 3-2 (Fall 3:26)

Round 2 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Patrick Grams (Lakeland/Mercer) 2-3 (Fall 0:26)

Round 3 – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Calvin Waukau (Menominee Indian) 2-4 (Fall 0:43)

Championship Bracket – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Willy Bearskin (Ashland) 19-13 (Fall 4:53)

1st Place Match – Caden Young (Clintonville/Marion) 6-0 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-2 (Dec 6-1)

160

Joshua Heuss (26-19) placed 2nd and scored 44.0 team points.

Round 1 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 26-19 won by fall over Scott Webster (Menominee Indian) 1-4 (Fall 0:37)

Round 2 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 26-19 won by fall over Karson Bins (Crivitz) 2-4 (Fall 0:56)

Round 3 – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 26-19 won by fall over Conto Ginet (Three Lakes/Phelps) 2-3 (Fall 2:32)

Championship Bracket – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 26-19 won by fall over Dion Helser (Shiocton) 3-3 (Fall 1:08)

1st Place Match – Spencer Kraus (Athens) 5-0 won by major decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 26-19 (MD 10-0)

160

Robby Hagerty (1-4) placed 12th.

Round 1 – Spencer Kraus (Athens) 5-0 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:09)

Round 2 – Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Devin Eisentraut (Waupaca) 12-16 (Fall 1:46)

Round 3 – Bryce Bartel (Manawa) 4-2 won by major decision over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 1-4 (MD 11-1)

Consolation Bracket – Hector Pintor (Marathon) 3-2 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 2:51)

11th Place Match – Karson Bins (Crivitz) 2-4 won by fall over Robby Hagerty (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 2:22)

170

Gideon Sass (3-6) placed 7th and scored 6.0 team points.

Round 1 – Eli Schue (Ashland) 12-33 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 (Dec 8-2)

Round 2 – Ashtyn Waite (Cameron) 4-1 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 (MD 11-0)

Round 3 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 won by decision over Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 (Dec 13-6)

Round 5 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 won by fall over Patrick Redmann (Athens) 2-3 (Fall 0:37)

Round 6 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 won by fall over Kyle Guy (Crivitz) 2-4 (Fall 0:52)

170

Thomas Verzal (1-4) placed 11th.

Round 1 – Ashtyn Waite (Cameron) 4-1 won by fall over Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 1:16)

Round 2 – Eli Schue (Ashland) 12-33 won by fall over Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 5:53)

Round 3 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 3-6 won by decision over Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 (Dec 13-6)

Round 5 – Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 won by fall over Zach Mallo (Waupaca) 0-5 (Fall 2:49)

Round 6 – Worrin Burgess (Lakeland/Mercer) 2-3 won by fall over Thomas Verzal (Antigo) 1-4 (Fall 0:48)

220

Nick Roller (40-11) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-11 won by fall over Ian Connell (Hayward/Northwood) 3-2 (Fall 0:55)

Round 2 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-11 won by forfeit over Kanewin Dickenson (Menominee Indian) 1-5 (For.)

Round 3 – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-11 won by fall over Andrew Elmhorst (Manawa) 4-2 (Fall 1:59)

Championship Bracket – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-11 won by fall over Jacob Morgan (Hayward/Northwood) 5-14 (Fall 0:17)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 40-11 won by fall over Connor Westfall (Athens) 4-1 (Fall 1:03)

285

Hunter Cordova (1-9) placed 8th and scored 3.0 team points.