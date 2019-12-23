Nick Roller and Logan Edwards top the podium at the Neenah Invite

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Competing in a Friday night invitational for the first time, the Antigo Wrestling Team was able to walk away with four podium finishes.

Leading the charge for the Robins was Nick Roller, who continued his early season dominance by walking through the competition. Roller needed only 30 seconds to defeat Conner Sanford of Two Rivers in the first round, setting up a semi-final match with Lukas David of Johnson Creek, who is currently ranked 9th in Division 3. Roller scored an early takedown and employed his pressure heavy top game to earn some nearfall and end the first period 5-0. Roller then was able to gain top position again and finish the match by fall at 3:50.

Meeting Roller in the finals was C.J. Kurczek of Berlin, who is the 6th ranked individual in Division 2. Continuing his streak of starting matches fast, Roller scored a takedown within the first 10 seconds, and earned the victory by pinfall at :38 of the first round. As is sometimes the case with early season rankings, Roller entered the tournament as the 11th ranked individual in Division 1. Unfortunately for the ranking committee, Antigo is in Division 2 this year. It will be interesting to see how high Roller enters the division 2 rankings when they are updated.

Logan Edwards also had an impressive day, ending with the top spot on the podium. Edwards started the day with a match against Ramon Maka Wigfall of Neenah. After conceding an early takedown, Edwards was able to score a reversal and rode out his opponent for the rest of the round. Entering the second period tied at 2, Wigfall chose neutral. Edwards was able to secure a takedown, and then earned the pin fall victory at 2:35.

In the semi-finals, Edwards matched up with Charlie Aft of Neenah. Edwards was able to maintain his composure and control the back and forth match, finding himself on the victorious side of a 12-9 decision to punch his ticket to the finals.

In the finals, Edwards faced Tristen Brewington of Merrill. After an even first period, Edwards was able to secure an impressive throw in the second period to win the championship by pinfall at 3:27.

Also making the podium with a third-place finish was Neil Bretl. Bretl won his first round match via pinfall at 3:38, to set up a match with one of, if not the best wrestlers in Wisconsin in Matty Bianchi of Two Rivers. Bianchi is currently the top ranked individual at 152 pounds, and flowrestling has Bianchi as the 16th top wrestler in the nation. Bretl was able to put up a valiant fight, eventually dropping the match by pinfall at 3:26.

Bretl matched up with Layth Jaraba of Milwaukee Reagan in the consolation semi-finals and was able to secure the 6-4 decision victory to earn a trip to the third-place match. In the battle for bronze, Bretl competed with Josiah LaSage of Homestead. Finishing his day on a high note, Bretl was able to secure the victory by pin fall at 2:16.

Joining Bretl with a third-place finish was Joshua Heuss. Heuss started his day with a victory by pinfall at 5:56. In the semi-finals, Heuss ran into Preston Morgan of Berlin, who is currently ranked 6th in Division 2. Heuss dropped a major decision to set up a match with Tyresse Hoefler of Appleton East in the consolation semi-finals. Heuss was able to control the match, and picked up the victory by pin fall at 2:56. In the match for third place, Heuss matched up with potential sectional opponent Will Urquhart of Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Heuss was able to take advantage of the opportunities presented, and earned the 7-5 decision victory.

Just missing the podium was Conner Dettman. Dettman dropped a first-round match against Jayden Sheppard of Neenah before coming back with two solid victories, an 8-0 major decision against Mateah Roehl of Johnson Creek and an 8-1 decision over Ethan Maloney of Two Rivers. Those victories set up a rematch with Jayden Sheppard for third place. Unfortunately, Sheppard was able to pick up another victory.

Placing fifth was heavyweight Talik Bussey in his first action of the season. Bussey dropped a first-round match with Alec Perelshtein of Homestead, who is ranked 8th in Division 1. Bussey was able to rebound with an 18 second pinfall over Kevin Morales of Johnson Creek. In the consolation semi-finals, Bussey dropped a match to Caleb Letson before receiving an injury default in the fifth-place match.

Sam Hoffman used a victory over Blake Maxwell of Fox Valley Lutheran to earn a spot in the fifth-place match, dropping a close 4-3 decision against Dante Caiani of Neenah. Hoffman earned sixth place for his effort.

Also placing sixth was Jaden Schoeneck on the strength of a pinfall victory over Dylan Gruss of Johnson Creek.

Gideon Sass just missed placing despite victories over Aaron Kollberg of Appleton East via pinfall, and Jackson Wolf of Fox Valley Lutheran, also by pinfall.

Also competing on the day were Kyle Kamin and Ben Brown.

The Robins open the conference season with a dual meet against Mosinee. This event doubled as alumni night. The current roster of wrestlers appreciated the guidance previous generations provided, and look forward to showing that the tradition of quality wrestling in Antigo is alive and well.

Neenah Varsity Invitational Results for Antigo

120

Conner Dettman (5-4) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jayden Sheppard (Neenah) 5-1 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 5-4 (Fall 5:07)

Cons. Round 1 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 5-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 5-4 won by major decision over Mateah Roehl (Johnson Creek) 1-6 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi – Conner Dettman (Antigo) 5-4 won by decision over Ethan Maloney (Two Rivers) 1-5 (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match – Jayden Sheppard (Neenah) 5-1 won by fall over Conner Dettman (Antigo) 5-4 (Fall 2:45)

126

Sam Hoffman (4-6) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Nolan Hansen (Two Rivers) 7-3 won by fall over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 (Fall 3:20)

Cons. Round 1 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 won by decision over Blake Maxwell (Fox Valley Lutheran) 2-3 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi – Tanner Depies (Merrill) 6-4 won by decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match – Dante Caiani (Neenah) 3-3 won by decision over Sam Hoffman (Antigo) 4-6 (Dec 4-3)

126

Kyle Kamin (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaymason Mayek (Almond Bancroft/Pacelli) 1-2 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-4 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Maxwell (Fox Valley Lutheran) 2-3 won by fall over Kyle Kamin (Antigo) 3-4 (Fall 1:46)

132

Ben Brown (1-6) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Stephen Pullen (Appleton East) 3-4 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Ramon Manka Wigfall (Neenah) 4-2 won by fall over Ben Brown (Antigo) 1-6 (Fall 1:21)

132

Logan Edwards (7-2) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Ramon Manka Wigfall (Neenah) 4-2 (Fall 2:35)

Semifinal – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 7-2 won by decision over Charlie Alft (Neenah) 3-2 (Dec 12-9)

1st Place Match – Logan Edwards (Antigo) 7-2 won by fall over Tristen Brewington (Merrill) 6-3 (Fall 3:27)

138

Jaden Schoeneck (5-4) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 5-4 won by fall over Dylan Gruss (Johnson Creek) 7-3 (Fall 1:50)

Semifinal – Bailey Thelen (Two Rivers) 10-0 won by tech fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 5-4 (TF-1.5 0:00 (20-1))

Cons. Semi – Jacob Woller (Merrill) 8-3 won by forfeit over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 5-4 (For.)

5th Place Match – Dylan Gruss (Johnson Creek) 7-3 and Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 5-4 (DFF)

145

Neil Bretl (7-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Alejandro Saldana (Johnson Creek) 4-4 (Fall 3:38)

Semifinal – Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) 10-0 won by fall over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-3 (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Semi – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-3 won by decision over Layth Jaraba (Milwaukee Reagan) 3-2 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 7-3 won by fall over Josiah LaSage (Homestead) 4-6 (Fall 2:16)

160

Joshua Heuss (8-2) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-2 won by fall over Guy Tamim (Homestead) 6-4 (Fall 5:56)

Semifinal – Preston Morgan (Berlin) 8-1 won by major decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-2 (MD 12-0)

Cons. Semi – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-2 won by fall over Tyresse Hoefler (Appleton East) 4-3 (Fall 2:56)

3rd Place Match – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 8-2 won by decision over Will Urquhart (Wittenberg Birnamwood) 7-5 (Dec 7-5)

170

Gideon Sass (5-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 5-5 won by fall over Aaron Kollberg (Appleton East) 1-2 (Fall 2:50)

Quarterfinal – Brady Wagner (Berlin) 6-3 won by major decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 5-5 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Gideon Sass (Antigo) 5-5 won by fall over Jackson Wolf (Fox Valley Lutheran) 0-2 (Fall 0:33)

Cons. Round 2 – Leo Sabala (Johnson Creek) 5-5 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 5-5 (Dec 10-8)

220

Nick Roller (8-1) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Connor Sanford (Two Rivers) 4-5 (Fall 0:30)

Semifinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over Lukas David (Johnson Creek) 7-2 (Fall 3:50)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 8-1 won by fall over C.J. kurczek (Berlin) 7-2 (Fall 0:38)

285

Talik Bussey (2-2) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.