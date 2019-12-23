The 2019 – 2020 Antigo High School wrestling season started in Shawano, with a dual meet with the Shawano Community Hawks

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Starting the action off for Antigo was Sam Hoffman, who matched up with Wyatt Brandt, a returning sectional qualifier who finished the season at 33-8. Brandt was able to win a major decision, giving Shawano the early lead.

Jaden Schoeneck of Antigo then received a forfeit, and Logan Edwards of Antigo matched up with Hayden Stange. Edwards was able to score a takedown in the first period, as well as a 2 point near fall to take a 4-0 lead into the second period. In the second period, Edwards scored another takedown and near fall before securing a pin at 2:47.

At 145 pounds, Lucas Meidl got his first action as a Varsity wrestler, coming up short against Carter Schmidt of Shawano.

At 152 pounds, Antigo’s Neil Bretl took on Ben Carroll, who last season qualified for sectionals with a 33-8 record. Carroll was able to secure a pin in the second round.

Josh Huess regained momentum for Antigo at 160 pounds with an early takedown against Andrew Popp. Popp secured an escape and a takedown, followed by a reversal by Huess at the end of the first period for a 4-3 Antigo lead. Popp chose to start the second period in the bottom position, and Huess was able to secure a turn and pinfall to win at 2:59.

Gideon Sass competed at 170 pounds against sectional qualifier Gage Timm, who finished last season at 29-11. Gideon was able to fight out of many difficult positions, before giving up the fall at 5:20.

Competing for the first time at 182 pounds was Thomas Verzal, who matched up with Quardell Littleowl. Verzal was able to score an early takedown, before giving up a reversal and nearfall to end the first period down 5-2. Littleowl chose neutral to start the second period, and was able to get a takedown and fall at 2:47.

In the most anticipated match of the evening, Nick Roller matched up with Keith Tourtillott at 220 pounds. Tourtillott qualified for state last season with a 33-6 record. Tourtillott started the scoring in the first period with a takedown, while Roller was able to secure an escape to end the first period down 2-1. Roller chose to start the second period in the bottom position, and secured an escape before Tourtillott scored a takedown to end the second period 4-2 in favor of the Hawk. Tourtillott chose bottom to start the third period, and after an escape and takedown was able to secure the 7-2 decision victory.

Hunter Cordova donned the maroon and white at heavyweight, matching up with sectional qualifier Nicholas Kohn. Kohn was able to secure a pinfall at 2:37.

Seth Beaber was the final Robin in action, matching up with Connor Majeski at 120 pounds. Beaber started the match with a takedown, and then after a locked hands call and escape, the first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Majeski chose to start the second period in the bottom position, and was able to escape. Beaber then secured a takedown before another escape by Majeski. Majeski then scored a takedown, and after a locked hands violation on Majeski, the second period ended 6-5 in favor of Majeski. Beaber started in the bottom position to start the third, and secured a reversal and a 2 point near fall to take the lead at 9-6. Beaber then finished the match with a cradle for a 3-point nearfall and a 12-6 victory.

Competing before the varsity action was Robby Hagerty, who had two matches, a 17-7 major decision and a victory via pinfall. Also competing on junior varsity were Xavier Lenzner, Austin Helms, and Ben Brown.

Up next for the Robins is the John Roberts Invitational in the Sheldon Fieldhouse. Wrestling will start an early season tournament that will showcase 16 teams.

< ► > Seth Beaber with the near fall

Box Score:

126: Wyatt Brandt (SHCO) over Sam Hoffman (ANTI) (MD 9-1)

132: Jaden Schoeneck (ANTI) over (SHCO) (For.)

138: Logan Edwards (ANTI) over Hayden Stange (SHCO) (Fall 2:47)

145: Carter Schmidt (SHCO) over Lucas Meidl (ANTI) (Fall 0:49)

152: Ben Carroll (SHCO) over Neil Bretl (ANTI) (Fall 2:54)

160: Joshua Heuss (ANTI) over Andrew Popp (SHCO) (Fall 2:59)

170: Gage Timm (SHCO) over Gideon Sass (ANTI) (Fall 5:20)

182: Quardell Littleowl (SHCO) over Thomas Verzal (ANTI) (Fall 2:47)

195: Trace Yeager (SHCO) over (ANTI) (For.)

220: Keith Tourtillott (SHCO) over Nick Roller (ANTI) (Dec 7-2)

285: Nick Kohn (SHCO) over Hunter Cordova (ANTI) (Fall 2:37)

106: Brady Stomberg (SHCO) over (ANTI) (For.)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Seth Beaber (ANTI) over Connor Majeski (SHCO) (Dec 12-6)