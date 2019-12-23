The Antigo Middle School wrestling team kicked off the season going 19-10 at a scramble meet in Edgar

FOR ANTIGOTIMES

Top records belonged to a trio of seventh graders who went undefeated. Michael Hagerty who went 3-0. He started his day with a 11-3 Major Decision over Issac Kutzcer of Medford. He followed that with victories over Medford wrestlers Jamian Bailey and Houston Kalmon by pinfall.

Also going 3-0 was Jayson Arrowood who kicked things off with an exciting 6-4 overtime win over Gage Losiewicz of Medford. He then had a pinfall victory over Alex Olsen of Medford. Arrowood finished his day with another close match winning 5-4 over Medford’s Rachel Sova.

The third 3-0 finisher was Zander Martinez. He started with two very competitive matches willing himself to a 4-2 win over Swayne Stencil of Athens and 3-2 win over Medford’s William Bartnik. In his final match he left no doubt defeating Cainan Paszek of Edgar by pinfall.

Two other Robins were perfect on the day. Sixth grader Samson Smith went 2-0 with pins overall Paszek of Edgar and Ethan Hoernke also of Edgar. Johnny Wissbroecker completed a perfect day for the seventh graders with his pinfall victory over Max Clark of Laona-Wabeno.

Finishing the day 2-1 was eighth grader Alex Schlieve. He pinned both Kalmon and Kutzcer of Medford. His lone loss coming 8-0 at the hands of Medford’s Logan Kawa.

Also going 2-1 was eighth grader Devin Breitenfeldt who had pinfalls over Tripp Reamer and Kutzcer of Medford. His only loss was to Kawa by pinfall.

The third 2-1 finisher on the day was sixth grader Caleb Vandenlangenberg. He won by 10-0 major decision over Reamer and pinfall over Ben Gruber both from Medford. Kaleb Dassow of Medford defeated Vandenlangenberg by pinfall.

Eighth grader Danny Livermore ended the day 1-2. He defeated Collin Turonie of Medford 7-6. Livermore fell to Brady Shepard of Laona-Wabeno 7-0 and Medford’s Paxton Rothmeier by pin.

First time wrestlers sixth graders Aidan Kielcheski and Max Kneeland were competitive but came up short in the win column. Kielcheski went 0-2 getting pinned by Clark of Laona-Wabeno and Colin Cournoyer of Stratford. Kneeland fell to Kaden Miller of Medford by pin, Gruber of Medford by 5-2 decision and Horneke of Edgar by 13-7 decision.