The Antigo wrestling team started the conference season strong with a 42-24 victory over visiting Mosinee

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The action was supposed to start at 220, but Mosinee decided to try and test out heavyweight Talik Bussey instead by moving their wrestler up a weight class and giving Nick Roller, who has improved to the 7th ranked wrestler this week, a forfeit.

Luckily for the Robins, Bussey was having none of that. After a battle on the feet, Bussey was able to secure the takedown and the victory by fall at 1:27, giving Antigo a 12-0 lead.

After a double forfeit at 106, Chris Mackey stepped on the mat at 113 for Antigo. He was able to fight his way out of many difficult positions, and in the end, saved a team point by not getting pinned. The technical fall victory moved Mosinee closer, 12-5.

After Mosinee forfeited to Conner Dettman, Sam Hoffman took the mat for the Robins, facing off against Logan Johnson. Hoffman was able to score a takedown in the first period, and an escape in the second to take a 3-0 lead into the third period. Unfortunately, Johnson was able to secure a reversal and near fall in the third to win the closely contested match 5-3.

Competing at 132 were Logan Edwards of Antigo and Chase Kmosena, the 10th ranked wrestler in the state. Kmosena was able to secure a first period takedown. Kmosena chose to start the second period on the bottom, and was able to score a reversal to take a 4-0 lead. Edwards was then able to score with a reversal of his own, but just missed on scoring some nearfall. Kmosena was able to finish up the third period with some near fall and an 8-2 victory.

Regaining the momentum for Antigo was Jaden Schoeneck, who used a quick takedown and turn to win via pinfall at :50 of the first round. With that victory, Antigo was up 24-11.

Matching up at 145 were Neil Bretl and Tristan Iczkowski. Bretl was able to secure an early takedown to take a 2-0 lead into the second period. Iczkowski was able to earn his own takedown in the second period to tie the match at 2. In the third period, Bretl scored on a reversal, but then Iczkowski was able to score a reversal of his own, with near fall, to win the match 7-4.

Mosinee forfeited to Lucas Meidl at 152, Robby Hagerty at 160, and Joshua Heuss at 170, securing the dual meet victory for Antigo.

In the final match of the evening, Gideon Sass bumped up to 182 pounds and put forth a valiant effort against Jaydon Cherek. Sass refused to stay on his back, dropping a 15-2 major decision.

In Junior Varsity action, Seth Beaber used an early take down to end the first period ahead 2-1. He was able to secure a reversal that led to a victory by pin fall in the second period. Also competing on Junior Varsity were Kyle Kamin and Xavier Lenzner.

Up next for Varsity is a trip to the Shawano Holiday Classic, where the Robins will compete with teams from Bonduel, Clintonville, Green Bay United, Green Bay West, Lena, Marinette, Marshfield, Menomonee Indian, New London, Oconto, Peshtigo, Rhinelander, Seymour, Shawano, Shiocton, Spencer/Columbus Catholic, Valders, Wausau East, West Bend West, and Xavier.