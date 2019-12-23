The Antigo Wrestling team traveled to Bonduel for a dual meet

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The first contested match of the evening saw Nick Roller go against Alex Garside. Roller was able to secure the early takedown, and after exchanging reversals, Roller was able to finish the match with a pinfall at 1:07 of the first round.

The next contested match saw Conner Dettman face state ranked Tyson Bogacz. Bogacz entered the match with an honorable mention ranking, and was able to defeat Dettman by major decision.

Sam Hoffman was up next for Antigo, facing 4th ranked Luis Lagunes at 126 pounds. After conceding a couple early takedowns, Hoffman came up just short with a strong third period and dropped a decision.

At 132 pounds, state honorable mention Jayson Toellner was able to defeat Logan Edwards.

Jaden Schoeneck was able to regain the momentum for Antigo defeating Logan Majewski of Bonduel. After some back and forth action over the first period and beginning of the second, Schoeneck was able to catch Majewski on his back and finished with a second period pinfall.

After 8th ranked Max Sokolski defeated Lucas Meidl, Neil Bretl was able to secure a third period takedown to take the decision victory in his match against Jakob Froemming.

Robby Hagerty gave 12th ranked Moises Lagunes a strong match before succumbing to a second period pinfall.

At 170 pounds, Joshua Heuss used a strong top game to earn the pinfall victory over Kaden Bergsbaken.

Finishing up the night, Tristan Tomashek was able to defeat Gideon Sass with a third period fall.

Up next for Antigo is Alumni Night when they host Mosinee, at the Sheldon Fieldhouse in Antigo. Varsity action started at 7 pm.