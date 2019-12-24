Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 12/30/19

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, December 17th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Langlade Road. The vehicle was towed out.

Wednesday, December 18th

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Neva Road. The vehicle had gone up on the sidewalk and there was damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Century Avenue and Progress Boulevard. Officers searched the vehicle. Nothing of interest was found. The driver was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Friday, December 20th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Century Avenue and Neva Road. A vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles was cited for following too close.

Saturday, December 21st

Officers responded to a 911 call from a male reporting that he was punched several times by a male subject behind an area business on 5th Avenue. He also stated that as the male subject ran off, he grabbed a female subject, knocked her to the ground, and continued running. The male subject was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt. The caller also gave officers the name of the male subject. He then handed the phone to the female subject who told officers that she was 100 percent sure of the identity of the male who grabbed her and knocked her down. Both subjects denied medical attention.

Monday, December 23rd

Officers responded to a 911 hang up call at an address on Clermont Street. Everything was fine, but a wanted subject was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident in front of an area business on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that about 10 minutes prior to calling, a cream colored SUV backed into a red Ford vehicle and took out the tail light. The SUV then left. The caller did not get any license plate information.

Officers responded to a report of a two car accident at Forrest Avenue and Superior Street.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he had backed out of his sister’s driveway on 10th Avenue and backed into a vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64. One driver was referred for operating without a license, 2nd offense.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, December 17th

Officers responded to a call from the principal at the White Lake School reporting that a female student had been drinking and they would like officers to give her a preliminary breath test.

Wednesday, December 18th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a deer and was now in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Gureski Road. The male driver told officers that he slammed on his brakes to avoid striking the deer, but he went into the ditch. The deer was wounded. It had to be dispatched. The vehicle was towed out. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a red pickup truck in the ditch on Forrest Road across from the cemetery. When officers arrived they found tire tracks in the north ditch, but the vehicle was gone.

Officers responded to a report of a smaller SUV in the ditch at Angle Road and Blue bell Road. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Saturday, December 21st

Officers responded to a report that a vehicle went through the intersection at W. 1st Avenue and Ackley Road and ran into the ditch. When officers arrived they noticed that the vehicle windows were frosted over and there did not appear to be any damage to the vehicle. Officers called the registered owner in Arbor Vitae who told them that his daughter was using the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 55 and Hwy. 64. One vehicle was slightly in the road. The male driver of one vehicle was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Sunday, December 22nd

Officers responded to a call reporting that a Jeep was in the ditch at Cty. Rd. BB and Hwy. 64, with two male subjects in the vehicle. The vehicle was towed. One subject was taken into custody.