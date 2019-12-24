Antigo Times
Top Menu
E-Editions
Contact Us
Main Menu
Home
News
Business
Opinion
Courts
Arts & Ent
Sports
Sports News
High School Sports Scores
Classifieds
Obits
Video
Business Directory
E-Editions
Sign in / Join
Login
Welcome! Login in to your account
Lost your password?
Lost Password
Back to login
E-Editions
Contact Us
Antigo Times
Home
News
Business
Opinion
Courts
Arts & Ent
Sports
Sports News
High School Sports Scores
Classifieds
Obits
Video
Business Directory
E-Editions
Local
Local Interest
Home
›
Local
›
Birth Announcements for 12/30/19
Birth Announcements for 12/30/19
By
Antigo Times
December 24, 2019
9
0
Share:
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Baby Boy Born to April LaChapelle & Richard Torres of Bowler
Previous Article
The Antigo wrestling team started the conference ...
Next Article
Community Calendar for 12/30/19 to 1/6/20
0
Shares
0
+
0
0
0
0
Related articles
More from author
Local
Local Interest
News
Family, Friends & Neighbors Honor Kenny Popelka
August 15, 2019
By
Antigo Times
Arts & Entertainment
Local Interest
News
Kids from Wisconsin Will Shine the Light on 50 Years
July 10, 2018
By
Antigo Times
DOT
Local Interest
News
Packers’ great Donald Driver helps kick-off “Click It or Ticket” safety belt mobilization today through June 4th
May 22, 2017
By
Antigo Times
Local
Local Interest
Birth Announcements for 6/3/19
May 29, 2019
By
Antigo Times
Local
Local Interest
News
Sports
Ben Stimac Won in the Semi’s, Advanced to Championship Match!
February 25, 2019
By
Antigo Times
Local Interest
Antigo Dental Clinic raises money for REGI through Bowl for a Cause
May 15, 2017
By
Antigo Times
Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.
×