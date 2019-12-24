Community Calendar for 12/30/19 to 1/6/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 3rd 1-3pm (Fridays), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for month of January will be canned soups (low or no salt). Please Note: The Pantry will be closed on Wednesday January 1st.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry December 30th & January 6th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.) 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Please note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

Free Open Skate December 30th 11:30am-1pm Langlade County Hockey Arena, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. The Open Skates are FREE with the donation of a canned good. There is a limited supply of skates available for use (these are free, but must be returned at the end of the skate). There is no skate sharpening at the rink during open skate times. Registration is not required to attend Open Skates. Please call 715-623-3633 with any questions.

Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party December 31st 6pm Swartzendruber’s Supper Club, 1315 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The event will include a 4 course meal, live music, champagne, costume contest and party favors. Tickets are $50 per person not including drinks. Call Swartzendruber’s Supper Club at 715-627-7027 to make a reservation.

Play & Learn January 2nd 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. The activity will build skills for school readiness & milestone achievement. Quarterly Ages & Stages questionnaires are made available to parents & caregivers to assist families in helping their children to reach age based development milestones. Join the conversation on Facebook – Northwood’s Family Resource Centers http://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodsFRCN. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mobility Exercise January 6th & January 8th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 6th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting December 30th & January 6th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting January 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison Street, Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group December 30th & January 6th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) January 2nd & January 4th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous January 3rd 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting December 30th & January 6th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous December 30th & January 6th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings December 31st 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 December 31st 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group January 2nd 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes December 30th & January 1st 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. The water, along with the use of resistance equipment, will challenge all aspects of the body & increase your physical fitness level. For more information, please call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting January 5th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family, and friends. This is not a 12 step based group and has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community and relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint and anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips four times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement and support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant and interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food and free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11 am. For more information please see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo, Sat. 11am. Elcho School, Tue. & Thur., 4m; Sat. 9am. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Goodwill parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing and treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.