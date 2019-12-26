Chloe and Holland Tainter competed in the 2019 12 & Under Wisconsin Single Age State Championship
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
The swim meet took place in Brown Deer, WI, at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center December 14-15th. 600 WI swimmers ages 8-12 qualified and attended this event. Both girls swam very well and enjoyed competing at this state event.
Swimming girls 12yr
Chloe Tainter
50Y Freestyle 29.14- 54th place
50Y Backstroke 35.54- 57th place
Swimming girls 10yr
Holland Tainter
50Y Freestyle 32.80- 29th place
50Y Backstroke 38.76- 29th place
100Y IM 1:26.14- 22nd place