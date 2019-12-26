Chloe and Holland Tainter competed in the 2019 12 & Under Wisconsin Single Age State Championship

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The swim meet took place in Brown Deer, WI, at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center December 14-15th. 600 WI swimmers ages 8-12 qualified and attended this event. Both girls swam very well and enjoyed competing at this state event.

Swimming girls 12yr

Chloe Tainter

50Y Freestyle 29.14- 54th place

50Y Backstroke 35.54- 57th place

Swimming girls 10yr

Holland Tainter

50Y Freestyle 32.80- 29th place

50Y Backstroke 38.76- 29th place

100Y IM 1:26.14- 22nd place