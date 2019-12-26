Antigo Times

Chloe and Holland Tainter competed in the 2019 12 & Under Wisconsin Single Age State Championship

By Lyn Gore
December 26, 2019
FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The swim meet took place in Brown Deer, WI, at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center December 14-15th. 600 WI swimmers ages 8-12 qualified and attended this event. Both girls swam very well and enjoyed competing at this state event.

 

Swimming girls 12yr

Chloe Tainter

50Y Freestyle 29.14- 54th place

50Y Backstroke 35.54- 57th place

 

Swimming girls 10yr

Holland Tainter

50Y Freestyle 32.80- 29th place

50Y Backstroke 38.76- 29th place

100Y IM 1:26.14- 22nd place

