Edward Jones Surpasses $20 Million in Fight Against Alzheimer’s

Goal reached one year early thanks to generosity of associates, clients and communities

Financial services firm Edward Jones announced today that during the first four years of their multi-year commitment with the Alzheimer’s Association, it has contributed $22 million to fight the disease, thanks to the generous support of its associates, clients and communities who have championed the cause.

The firm also renewed its commitment to the cause with new, expanded programs heading into 2020.

In 2016, Edward Jones signed on to be the first national presenting sponsor for the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. More than 64,000 Edward Jones associates, clients, friends and families over the last four years participated on Edward Jones teams at more than 600 Alzheimer’s walks held nationwide each year.

In 2019 alone, Edward Jones had nearly 19,000 walk participants and raised more than $3.35 million.

Alzheimer’s disease is the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. One in three seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In the United States alone, more than 5 million people are living with the terminal brain disease, and this number is set to skyrocket to nearly 14 million by 2050 unless more effective treatments are found.

