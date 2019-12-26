Jodi Ann Bricko, 50

Jodi Ann Bricko, of Bryant, died Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 50 years old. She was born on October 12, 1969, in Wausau, a daughter of Richard Bong Sr. of Mosinee and Margaret (Kryshak) Bong of Merrill. She married Todd Bricko on August 14, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Jodi was a graduate of DC Everest High School. She was employed at Kolbe and Kolbe in Wausau for 21 years. She most recently worked at Walmart in Antigo for 5 years.

Jodi had a love for the outdoors; enjoying fishing, ATV riding and traveling. She also enjoyed going to flea markets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, survivors include a daughter, Amanda (William) Vaughan of Manawa; three grandchildren, Aliyah and Amelia Vaughan and Kayla Flores; step-children, Zach Bricko of Madison and Ashley Bricko of Merrill; a step-grandson, Brayden Bricko; two brothers, Richard Bong, Jr. and Matthew Gauerke; and ex-husband, Daniel Young, Eland.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jody Marks.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Wes Jedras officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.