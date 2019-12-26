PUBLISHER’S LETTER
Auld Lang Syne
Dear Reader,
With the passing of the New Year we shut the door
to the 2010-2019 decade. A lot has
happened in just 10 years: unemployment
dropped to 3.5%, the US
became the largest energy producer
in the world, tech went from tiny
to dominant, China rose to challenge
the US, the EU lost its luster,
the Dow closed above 28000, Hong
Kong challenged China’s law to
extradite people to the mainland and the Country just
underwent the third ever impeachment of a President.
Individually each of us has experienced a lot as well:
on our end, we had two marriages in our family, two
daughters went to live abroad, four grandsons were
born, both of my parents died and our company reinvented
itself several times.
Throughout it all there were good times and there
were bad times. The tribulations and joys put the
resilience of the human spirit on display. The joys were
well savored because the tribulations were so hard.
Now we look toward a new decade with hope and
aspirations. There’s a curious mixture of uncertainty
and adventure in the air. Here’s to the new decade. May
it be filled with peace and prosperity.
Patrick Wood
Publisher