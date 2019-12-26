PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Auld Lang Syne

Dear Reader,

With the passing of the New Year we shut the door

to the 2010-2019 decade. A lot has

happened in just 10 years: unemployment

dropped to 3.5%, the US

became the largest energy producer

in the world, tech went from tiny

to dominant, China rose to challenge

the US, the EU lost its luster,

the Dow closed above 28000, Hong

Kong challenged China’s law to

extradite people to the mainland and the Country just

underwent the third ever impeachment of a President.

Individually each of us has experienced a lot as well:

on our end, we had two marriages in our family, two

daughters went to live abroad, four grandsons were

born, both of my parents died and our company reinvented

itself several times.

Throughout it all there were good times and there

were bad times. The tribulations and joys put the

resilience of the human spirit on display. The joys were

well savored because the tribulations were so hard.

Now we look toward a new decade with hope and

aspirations. There’s a curious mixture of uncertainty

and adventure in the air. Here’s to the new decade. May

it be filled with peace and prosperity.

Patrick Wood

Publisher