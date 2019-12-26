The Antigo Penguins competed in Lakeland on Saturday, December 21st

The competing teams were Antigo, Bay Area, Flambeau Area, Lakeland, Medford, Merrill, Rice Lake, Phillips and Tomahawk. Participating swimmers included Tristin Arlen, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Mya Burt, Lola Evans, Cam Gilbert, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Elizabeth Greif, Kathryn Greif, Brion Koszarek, Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Ayda Washatko and Nathan Wild. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.

Two swimmers swam 12 yr. old State Times- Mya Burt and Chloe Tainter. Mya swam state times in the 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 50 Backstroke and 100 Freestyle. Chloe Tainter swam a state time in the 50 Butterfly.

Swam Midwest Regionals (MWR) times- Mya Burt, Tristin Arlen, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter.

The Penguins received ribbons in the following swims.

*personal best time

Swimming age group 13-14

Ezra Santiago age 13

50Y Freestyle 30.00- 5th place

100Y Butterfly 1:23.63- 1st place*

100Y Breaststroke 1:33.52- 6th place

Swimming age group 11-12

Tristin Arlen age 12

50Y Freestyle 30.28- 5th place

MWR 200Y IM 2:50.72- 2nd place*

100Y Backstroke 1:17.47- 1st place*

200Y Backstroke 2:46.21- 1st place*

Dawson Behm age 12

200Y Freestyle 3:05.26- 2nd place

50Y Freestyle 38.89- 6th place

50Y Butterfly 1:00.25- 3rd place

Mya Burt age 12

50Y Freestyle 26.90- 1st place MWR and State Time

50Y Butterfly 29.65- 1st place* MWR, State Time and Club Record

100Y Freestyle 1:00.37- 1st place* MWR, State Time and Club Record

50Y Backstroke 32.39- 1st place MWR and State Time

Cam Gilbert age 12

50Y Backstroke 1:09.23- 6th place

Brion Koszarek age 12

100Y IM 1:51.47- 3rd place

50Y Butterfly 50.52- 2nd place*

50Y Backstroke 48.00- 3rd place

50Y Breaststroke 53.57- 5th place

Silas Quinlan age 11

50Y Backstroke 54.32- 5th place*

Midori Santiago age 11

100Y Breaststroke 1:53.91- 6th place

Chloe Tainter age 12

50Y Freestyle 29.83- 4th place MWR

50Y Butterfly 31.09- 2nd place* MWR and State Time

100Y Freestyle 1:05.70- 3rd place* MWR

50Y Backstroke 35.21- 2nd place MWR

Swimming age group 9-10

Sawyer Behm age 9

200Y Breaststroke 4:21.22- 3rd place*

50Y Butterfly 59.90- 1st place*

Holland Tainter age 10

50Y Freestyle 33.05- 2nd place MWR

50Y Butterfly 38.49- 1st place* MWR

50Y Backstroke 39.87- 2nd place MWR

50Y Breaststroke 46.39- 1st place MWR

Nate Wild age 9

50Y Butterfly 1:18.79- 3rd place

50Y Breaststroke 1:17.70- 2nd place

Swimming age group 8 & under

Greyson Reetz age 8

25Y Freestyle 22.77- 4th place

50Y Freestyle 51.08- 4th place

25Y Butterfly 30.55- 1st place*

Relays

Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter 2:14.06- 1st place*

Boys 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Brion Koszarek and Greyson Reetz 3:29.30- 2nd place

Boys 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Silas Quinlan, Nathan Wild, Ezra Santiago and Cam Gilbert 3:28.68- 2nd place*

Girls 10 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Layla Tainter, Elizabeth Greif, Madelyn Gilbert and Kathryn Greif 4:05.95- 3rd place*