The Antigo Penguins competed in Lakeland on Saturday, December 21st
The competing teams were Antigo, Bay Area, Flambeau Area, Lakeland, Medford, Merrill, Rice Lake, Phillips and Tomahawk. Participating swimmers included Tristin Arlen, Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Mya Burt, Lola Evans, Cam Gilbert, Madelyn Gilbert, Riley Gilbert, Elizabeth Greif, Kathryn Greif, Brion Koszarek, Silas Quinlan, Greyson Reetz, Ezra Santiago, Midori Santiago, Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter, Layla Tainter, Ayda Washatko and Nathan Wild. All the swimmers did a wonderful job and many swam their personal best.
Two swimmers swam 12 yr. old State Times- Mya Burt and Chloe Tainter. Mya swam state times in the 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 50 Backstroke and 100 Freestyle. Chloe Tainter swam a state time in the 50 Butterfly.
Swam Midwest Regionals (MWR) times- Mya Burt, Tristin Arlen, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter.
The Penguins received ribbons in the following swims.
*personal best time
Swimming age group 13-14
Ezra Santiago age 13
50Y Freestyle 30.00- 5th place
100Y Butterfly 1:23.63- 1st place*
100Y Breaststroke 1:33.52- 6th place
Swimming age group 11-12
Tristin Arlen age 12
50Y Freestyle 30.28- 5th place
MWR 200Y IM 2:50.72- 2nd place*
100Y Backstroke 1:17.47- 1st place*
200Y Backstroke 2:46.21- 1st place*
Dawson Behm age 12
200Y Freestyle 3:05.26- 2nd place
50Y Freestyle 38.89- 6th place
50Y Butterfly 1:00.25- 3rd place
Mya Burt age 12
50Y Freestyle 26.90- 1st place MWR and State Time
50Y Butterfly 29.65- 1st place* MWR, State Time and Club Record
100Y Freestyle 1:00.37- 1st place* MWR, State Time and Club Record
50Y Backstroke 32.39- 1st place MWR and State Time
Cam Gilbert age 12
50Y Backstroke 1:09.23- 6th place
Brion Koszarek age 12
100Y IM 1:51.47- 3rd place
50Y Butterfly 50.52- 2nd place*
50Y Backstroke 48.00- 3rd place
50Y Breaststroke 53.57- 5th place
Silas Quinlan age 11
50Y Backstroke 54.32- 5th place*
Midori Santiago age 11
100Y Breaststroke 1:53.91- 6th place
Chloe Tainter age 12
50Y Freestyle 29.83- 4th place MWR
50Y Butterfly 31.09- 2nd place* MWR and State Time
100Y Freestyle 1:05.70- 3rd place* MWR
50Y Backstroke 35.21- 2nd place MWR
Swimming age group 9-10
Sawyer Behm age 9
200Y Breaststroke 4:21.22- 3rd place*
50Y Butterfly 59.90- 1st place*
Holland Tainter age 10
50Y Freestyle 33.05- 2nd place MWR
50Y Butterfly 38.49- 1st place* MWR
50Y Backstroke 39.87- 2nd place MWR
50Y Breaststroke 46.39- 1st place MWR
Nate Wild age 9
50Y Butterfly 1:18.79- 3rd place
50Y Breaststroke 1:17.70- 2nd place
Swimming age group 8 & under
Greyson Reetz age 8
25Y Freestyle 22.77- 4th place
50Y Freestyle 51.08- 4th place
25Y Butterfly 30.55- 1st place*
Relays
Girls 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Tristin Arlen, Mya Burt, Chloe Tainter and Holland Tainter 2:14.06- 1st place*
Boys 12 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Dawson Behm, Sawyer Behm, Brion Koszarek and Greyson Reetz 3:29.30- 2nd place
Boys 14 & Under 200Y Medley Relay- Silas Quinlan, Nathan Wild, Ezra Santiago and Cam Gilbert 3:28.68- 2nd place*
Girls 10 & Under 200Y Freestyle Relay- Layla Tainter, Elizabeth Greif, Madelyn Gilbert and Kathryn Greif 4:05.95- 3rd place*