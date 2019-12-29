Edward P. Sikora, 83

Edward P. Sikora, of Antigo, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home. He was 83 years old. He was born on January 21, 1936, in Antigo, a son of Felix and Margaret (Johnson) Sikora.

Mr. Sikora was a proud and dedicated United States Air Force retiree having served from June 25, 1954 to July 1, 1975. Throughout his 21 year military career Ed was stationed in Parks Air Force Base in California, Komaki, Japan, Langley, Virginia, Paris France, Stuttgart, Germany, the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and Ramstein Germany.

Upon his return to Antigo he was employed at Antigo Retreaders until his retirement.

Ed was a member of SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church and the Sparks-Doernenburg American Legion Post 3, both in Antigo.

He enjoyed carpentry work, traveling, playing cribbage and authored the book “Not All of Us Were Heroes”.

Survivors include a daughter, Michele Sikora of Winneconne; a son, Luke (Tina) Sikora of Antigo; four grandchildren, Cari (Brandon) Mlodik of Kronenwetter, Kristine Boyle of King Salmon, AK, Reine (Ryan) Brink of Holloman Air Force Base, NM and Travis Sikora of Antigo; three great-grandchildren, Vada Mlodik, Aaron Brink and Kyleigh Boyle; three brothers, Paul (Audrey) Sikora of Wittenberg, Thomas (Beverly) Sikora of Neva and Richard (Sharon) Sikora of Clearwater, FL; and brother-in-law, Loren Doucette of Antigo.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Doucette; brothers, James Sikora and Charles Sikora; infant twin siblings, Larry and Mary Sikora.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Simonar officiating. Burial will take place at Queen of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. Antigo veterans will provide military honors on Thursday at the church following the Mass.