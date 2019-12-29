Ralph Leon Borneman, 91

Ralph Leon Borneman died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in Deerbrook under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 91 years old.

He was born in Shawano on April 4, 1928, son of the late Alfred and Linda (Bartelt) Borneman. He was raised in Polar. On August 24, 1946 he married Genevieve Kegler at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook.

Mr. Borneman worked as a milk hauler and logger. He owned and operated a barn whitewashing business as well as Dynaclean and Superior Cleaners. He also raised Christmas trees and worked as a logger.

He was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed carpentry, raising horses, fox hunting, and racing snowmobiles in his younger years.

He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook.

In addition to his wife, survivors include 2 sons, Gary (Joan) Borneman, and Mark (Kathy) Borneman; 4 grandchildren, Kristin Borneman, Brett (Stephanie) Borneman, Mike (Tierney) Wasmundt, and Krystle Wasmundt; 9 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Duane Borneman; 2 brothers, Bruce Kegley, and Arthur Borneman; 3 sisters, Berniece Petters, Laverne Carter, and Shirley Zolnick; and 2 grandsons, Jason and Jesse Borneman.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, December 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook, with Rev. Paul Radke officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, and 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.