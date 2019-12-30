John Frances Meyer, 83

John Meyer, of Antigo, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old. He was born on August 7, 1936, in Reedsburg, a son of Walter and Frances (Ederer) Meyer. He married Charlotte Vorass on September 23, 1967, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mattoon. She survives.

He was a graduate of Reedsburg High School.

John began working for Kroger Grocery at age 16 and worked his way up to managing many stores in southern Wisconsin. He moved to Antigo to manage the local Kroger Grocery store in 1965.

In 1969 he began a long banking career at Fidelity Savings Bank retiring from Bank One (now Chase) in 1998. From 2005 to 2018 he worked part time for Bradley Funeral Home.

He was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as treasurer on the Endowment Board. He had been a member of the Antigo Kiwanis club and the Antigo Area Chamber of Commerce.

He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, hunting, camping, making stained glass for family and friends and was fond of his beloved dog “Bear”.

Survivors including his wife Charlotte are three daughters, Marie (John) Malcore, Sturgeon Bay, Michele (Jason) Brettingen, Antigo, Jenny (Dan) Thom, Antigo; five grandchildren Sam and Emily Brettingen, Amanda (Travis) Chrudimsky, Nick Walrath, Jack Thom; a sister, Shirley Meyer, Racine; four brothers-in-law, Jim (Dawn) Vorass, Peoria, Arizona, Fritz Vorass, Land O Lakes, Robert (Jeanette) Vorass, Kimberly, Jim Fleischman, Antigo; three sisters-in-law, Mary Meyer, Oostburg, Mary (Norman) Resch, Birnamwood, Kitty (Herb) Husnick, Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Bill; a sister in infancy – Louellen; two sisters-in-law Carole Vorass and Toni Fleischman.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with Rev. David Karolus officiating. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home and Friday at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services.

He will be remembered as a loving, kind and humble man who cherished his faith and family.