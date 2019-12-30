Perry William Postler, 78

Perry William Postler died Saturday, December 29, 2019 at home. He was 78 years old.

He was born May 16, 1941 in Wausau to the late Paul and Viola (Lindner) Postler. He married Lila Schroeder on October 15, 1960 at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church in Shawano, and she survives.

Perry was employed as a salesperson for furniture, carpet, and appliances. He also dairy farmed and worked at Fairview Dairy. He enjoyed riding three-wheeler throughout the county, time at his cottage near Bolder Lake, snowmobiling, motorcycling, hunting, fishing, traveling, and in his later years watching wildlife. Perry had quite a sense of humor and was a real jokester. Perry loved his dogs and had several throughout his life, including his most recent, Maddie and Babe. He loved his Lord and family to no end. Perry was the most wonderful dad and most devoted loving companion to his wife Lila for 60 years.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include a daughter; Terri Lynn (Bill) Thom of Gleason; a son, Troy (Teresa) Postler of Antigo; step grandchildren; Joshua of Colorado, Jason of Antigo, Brad of Georgia and Lisa of Antigo.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers; Paul, Jr. and Robert Postler.

In honoring Perry’s wishes, no services will be held.

Burial will take place at a later date at Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood.