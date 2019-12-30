Theresa Marie (Prasalowicz} Barske, 81, of Antigo, passed away peacefully Nov. 22, 2019 at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, after a brief battle with cancer.

Theresa was born March 17, 1938 to Jacob and Mary (Banczak} Prasalowicz. She graduated from Antigo High School and received her teaching degree from the Langlade County Normal School. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Robert Barske. He preceded her in death just 3 short months before her passing on Aug. 23, 2019. Just like her husband Bob, she didn’t receive a physical healing, but more importantly; they did receive a spiritual healing and excepted the beautiful indescribable gift of eternal life from our Blessed Savior, Jesus Christ our Lord. Theresa was a woman of faith and always loved reading her Bible.

Together she and Bob raised their family on their dairy/horse farm in Antigo. Theresa being very creative and anticipated the need, started one of the first CBRF Elderly Group Home’s in Antigo named Elm Haven. She and Bob also hosted the kindergarten farm tours for 14 years on their farm for area schools. They loved seeing all the excited children and getting Thank you cards from the classes!

Theresa loved her family, she always loved to hold a precious new baby. She enjoyed life on the farm, her fancy chickens and many critters. Making Holidays and Packer games a fun tradition. Sharing her childhood memories of her fast pony, swimming in the Eau Claire River and watching family baseball games. She was a faithful supporter of her family with art shows, sporting and music events and attending family graduations nearly every year for the past 45 years.

Survivors include, eight daughters; Lisa (Dave) Slattery, Lila (Mike) Bares, Linda (Mark) Williamson, LeeAnn (Duane) Haakenson, Lana (Dave) Hickman, Lois (Mark) Fick, Leah Barske and Lydia (Brian) Engen. Six sons; Loren (Diane Gallenberg), Len (Julie Schmitz), Les (Luann Schroepfer), Lynn (Linda Gorchow), Lon (Cindy Carlson) and Lance Barske. 32 grandchildren; Brenda, Carol, Adam, Michelle, Eric, Ryan, Jennifer, Emily, Holly, Mark Jr., Elizabeth, Jack, Luke, Brittany, Brook, Brett, Justin, Tyler, Levi, Ashton, Olivia, Dustin, Kalie, Wes, Haylee, Skielur, Mike, Jacob, April, Matthew, Marshal and Elsa. 9 greatgrandchildren; Archer, Ireland, Thora, Elliott, Tatum, Aria, Ezra, Jaylen and Brady.

She’s also survived by 2 sisters, Sister Joyce Prasalowicz and Janet Heckert. Sister in-law Lola Luttig, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

Besides her husband Robert, she was proceeded in death her parents; Ma and Pa Jake, sisters Margaret (Howard) Galarowicz, Josephine (Melvin) Eckardt, Luella Prasalowicz and Dorothy Prasalowicz in their youth. Brothers, Edward (Margie), Ervin (Sally), Infant Joseph Prasalowicz and brother in-law Ray Heckert.

A celebration of life service will be held for Theresa on Saturday January 11, 2020. At the Antigo Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1515 3rd. Ave., visitation 2 – 4pm, service 4 – 5pm. Thank you to all who have lifted up our parents with love and prayers during Bobs Parkinson’s years and Theresa’s trial with cancer! Thank you again!