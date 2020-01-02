Albert ‘Doc’ Pfefferle, 76 of Birnamwood, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Doc was born on November 18, 1943 in Milwaukee. The son of the late Ray and Ruth (Sweet) Pfefferle.

On February 21, 2009, Doc was united in marriage to Carolyn (Low) Wickman after a blind date brought them together on December 10, 1988. It was love at first sight.

Doc entered the armed services in July of 1965 as part of the Army Airborne Division. He was decorated five times as a war hero and received a bronze star and silver wings which he wore proudly.

He retired at the age of 64 from manufacturing where he worked as a maintenance man. Doc was known as the man who could fix anything.

Doc was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Wittenberg.

Hunting, fishing and gardening were Doc’s favorite things to do. He also spent much of his time with his cats that he loved, especially Katie and Lillie. Doc was a very giving man and spent many hours being involved with the local food pantry, Operation Christmas Child and Operation Backpack.

Doc is survived by the love of his life, Carolyn; one son Kevin (Cathy) Ebert; one stepson, Todd (friend Liz) Wickman; one stepdaughter, Tammy Froehlich; three grandchildren, Clinic (fiancé Lauren) Ebert, Dillon (friend Janelle) Ebert and Jesse (friend Emily) Ebert; seven step-grandchildren, Josh Wickman, Brittany Peters, Shawn (Danielle) Fielding, Jesse (friend Vicki) Fielding, Brandon Wickman, Karina Wickman and Caleb Wickman; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Scott Pfefferle; two sisters, Rosemarie Reiherzer and Kathy (Dave) Boss; two sisters-in-law Marlene Pfefferle and Esther Pfefferle and special niece, Becky Pfefferle.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jim Pfefferle, Raymond ’Butch’ Pfefferle and Gary Pfefferle; one sister, Sharon Zehner; one stepson, Timothy Wickman and one brother-in-law, Al Reiherzer.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Horizons Methodist Church in Wittenberg. Rev. Loretta Waegli will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Post #502. Visitation will be from 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Wittenberg and again on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

A special thank you to Kenny Jensen for driving Doc to his doctor appointments and being a good friend; Greg and Vicki Guse for being good friends and his hunting and fishing buddies; Abigail who helped Doc during his homecare; Tammy and Josh for the loving and dedicated care they provided to Doc during his battle with cancer. Thank you to Ascension at Home Hospice for the special care provided to Doc and to the family during this difficult time.