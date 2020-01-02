Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds a Department of Corrections warrant for Gavin M. Larson D.O.B 06-04-1992. Law Enforcement last had contact with Larson at 1028 5th Ave, Antigo, WI. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crime stoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Also, you can submit a tip with the P3 app! To get this app, simply go to your phones app store, search P3 and download P3 tips. Callers and those that submit tips may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.

Turning at Intersections

Wisconsin state statute defines how to correctly turn left and right while at an intersection with center line markings, a commonly forgotten skill for most drivers. When making a right turn at an intersection, the turn shall be made as closely as practical to the right hand edge or curb of the roadway. While making a left hand turn, the turn should be made closest to the right of the center line. In other words, while turning right, your vehicle must stay in the outside lane closest to the curb, you cannot simply pull out into the inside lane next to the center line. The same can be said about making left hand turns. You must turn and stay next to the center line in the inside lane. You cannot turn left and travel into the outside lane next to the curb.

As always, when making any type of turn, always use your vehicles turn signals unless there is no other traffic that will be affected by your turn.