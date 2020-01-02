Antigo Police & Langlade County Police Reports for 1/6/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, December 25th

Officers stopped a vehicle at 1st Avenue and Superior Street. Officers received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Thursday, December 26th

Officers responded to a report of subjects being able to detect a strong smell of natural gas in the area of Neva Road and Amron Avenue. Officers checked the area, but did not notice any unusual smell.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Clermont Street and Graham Avenue. Officers received consent to search the vehicle. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting that a package had been delivered to an address on Clermont Street on December 20th, but they did not have the package. Officers were investigating.

Saturday, December 28th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Neva Road. Officers received consent to search. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated – drug related. They were also cited for non-registration and given a written warning for operating after suspension and having a loud exhaust.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that her mom had been involved in an accident on Hwy. 64. She had been backed into.

Sunday, December 29th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Lincoln Street and 3rd Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

A subject came to the Safety Building to report that a male subject was outside, in front of the building, and was being combative. The male subject was arrested.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, December 24th

Officers received a call requesting a welfare check on a male subject who was talking nonsense, reeked of fuel oil and was very dirty in the Apache Lane and Post Lake Drive area. He was described as wearing a black/gray flannel hoodie and dark sweatpants, with a beard and looking disheveled. Officers were advised.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and E. Hollister Road. The driver was arrested on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant and operating after revocation.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a vehicle was heading south in the north bound lane at Hwy. 45 and Cherry Road. The vehicle then struck another vehicle in front of an area business on Hwy. 45. Both vehicles were towed.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 45 reporting that a female subject had used a fraudulent $5 bill there that day. The caller gave officers the name of the female subject. The female subject had been called about the matter and she brought in a different $5 bill. She stated that she had received the bill from the bank.

Friday, December 27th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and Jagla Lane. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, December 28th

Officers assisted another agency with a call reporting a broken window on Wiex Street. The caller told officers that a whitish Malibu type sedan had driven by and then the window was shot approximately four times by a pellet type gun which broke the exterior pane of glass and damaged the interior pane.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a jeep type vehicle struck a tree on Cty. Rd. S. The second caller told officers that the driver appeared to be unconscious. The vehicle was towed.

Sunday, December 29th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. K and Sunset Road. A vehicle was towed.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. A, east of Augustyn Springs Road. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. S, just east of Cty. Rd. D. There was no damage. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers came upon a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. K and Hwy. 55. It appeared to officers that they had attempted to pull the vehicle out but were unsuccessful.

Monday, December 30th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Cty. Rd. F, near Meadow Road. There was no damage. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 64 near the dog park. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from the Highway Department reporting that a semi was in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Cty. Rd. C. They advised officers that the trailer was in the intersection with some room for vehicles to get around it. There were no injuries. The semi was towed out.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that his truck was in the ditch on Cty. Rd. T. The truck was towed out.