Community Calendar for 1/6/20 to 1/13/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry January 8th 11am-1pm (Wednesdays) & January 10th 1pm-3pm (Fridays), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for month of January will be canned soups (low or no salt).The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “My husband is disabled and I was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that prevents me from working. We sold our house in a larger town, moved near Antigo and purchased a smaller home that is more affordable in an attempt to control our expenses. We have come to the food pantry to help with our grocery expense.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry January 6th & January 13th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), January 8th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Please note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. Call (715) 275-5010 for more information.

City of Antigo Curbside Christmas Tree Pickup January 6th –January 10th

Mobility Exercise January 6th & January 8th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Balance Testing January 6th 12:30-1:45pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Balance testing will be offered by Health in Motion.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center January 6th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors January 7th & January 9th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and enjoy some coffee and conversation with others. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Strong Bones Exercise January 7th & January 9th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. Individuals will improve muscle strength, bone density, self-confidence, sleep and vitality. Also, participants have shown a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression & obesity. Classes are offered for an hour, twice a week. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) January 7th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a rubber ball are offered for resistance. A chair is used for seated or standing support. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years and older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Tech Tuesdays January 7th 11am-1pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. CARE Timebank volunteers will help senior with their technology questions. Bring your device and drop-in to the library the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month. For more information, please call 715-623-3724.

Blood Pressure Clinic January 8th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. For more information, please call Lisa Vollmar at 715-350-7315.

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts January 8th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time January 8th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for story time at the Antigo Public Library! This is a great way for kids who haven’t started school yet to meet & socialize with peers. Every week we’ll read 2 or 3 books together as well as doing some songs & movement. We also do a simple craft or coloring page that helps kids develop creativity & motor skills, & occasionally (attendance permitting) other activities such as parachute play. This event is geared towards preschoolers, but older or younger kids are welcome to attend as well.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center January 8th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Car Seat Fitting and Checks January 8th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. Free car seat checks and sitting performed by certified staff. Some car seats available at reduced cost. For more information, please call Linda at 715-623-3633 ext. 140.

Social Snowshoes January 8th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. All are welcome to join the Jack Lake Silent Sports Association on their weekly Wednesday night group “Social Snowshoes.” The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead. The Trailhead is located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more information, please call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs January 8th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories and small group time. All are welcome! For more information, please go to our website www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

Play & Learn January 9th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. The activity will build skills for school readiness & milestone achievement. Quarterly Ages & Stages questionnaires are made available to parents & caregivers to assist families in helping their children to reach age based development milestones. Join the conversation on Facebook – Northwood’s Family Resource Centers http://www.facebook.com/NorthwoodsFRCN. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) January 9th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors and $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years and older. For more information, contact Terri Johnson at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program January 9th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have you been looking for someone to play cards & games with? Here is your chance to meet others and share your love for cards, dominoes & games. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Stone Soup Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center January 10th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Elcho UCC Men’s Club Friday Night Fish Fry January 10th 4-7pm Jack Lamar Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Monthly Men’s Club special Friday Night Fish Fry serving 5-7pm. Opens at 4pm. “Fish Fry” (fried or broiled) &/or fried shrimp, fries, coleslaw & custard! For more information, please call Warren Wagner at 715-275-3134.

Antigo Bike and Ski Club-Moonlight Ski & Snowshoe January 11th 7pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. The moonlight ski & snowshoe outings will be held at Gartzke Flowage. If we do not have enough snow to ski & snow shoe, we will still have a hike. Meet in the parking lot at 7pm. Bring some snacks to share at the shelter & your own drinks to enjoy by the fire. Go to antigobikeandskiclub.com for more information.

Annual Antigo Optimist Christmas Tree Burn January 13th 5:30-7pm Antigo High School, south parking lot, 1900 10th Avenue, Antigo. Come and enjoy the fun along with free hot dogs and hot chocolate!

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting January 6th & January 13th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting January 6th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting January 7th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting January 8th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

City Council Meeting January 8th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Republican Party of Langlade County Meeting January 8th 6-9pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. 6pm social with meeting and speakers at 7pm. Guests and new members always welcome. For more information, please call Terry at 715-216-5700.

Langlade County Humane Society Monthly Membership Meeting January 9th 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The public is invited and new members are always welcome. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting January 13th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group January 6th & January 13th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, second floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) January 9th & January 11th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous January 10th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting January 6th & January 13th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous January 6th & January 13th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings January 7th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 January 7th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group January 9th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes January 6th & January 8th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. The water, along with the use of resistance equipment, will challenge all aspects of the body & increase your physical fitness level. For more information, please call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting January 12th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family, and friends. This is not a 12 step based group and has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community and relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint and anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips four times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement and support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant and interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food and free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11 am. For more information please see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Goodwill parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE and CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing and treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

Alzheimer’s Support Group January 13th 6pm Antigo Adult Day Care, Rosalia Garden, 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. This Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more information, please call Deacon Pam Werth at 715-219-6363.

Compassionate Friends-Antigo Chapter January 14th 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. This is support group which is open to the public and assists families who have lost a child. Meetings are held monthly at 7:00 p.m. at Langlade Hospital/Conference Room 1021 (behind the chapel). For more information, please call Becki at 715-623-7123.