DNR Announces New Chief Conservation Warden

Chief Todd Schaller to Retire in January

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

MADISON, Wis. – A 22-year veteran of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Warden Service has been named the next chief warden, succeeding Chief Todd Schaller who will retire from the top law enforcement position after more than 30 years of public service.

DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole today announced Capt. Casey Krueger will be sworn in to succeed Schaller in January. Krueger currently leads the department’s law enforcement teams serving the South-Central Region out of the Fitchburg headquarters in Dane County.

“We thank Chief Schaller for his outstanding public service and look forward to working with Capt. Krueger in his new position,” Cole said. “Wisconsin is fortunate to have these dedicated officers who protect our precious natural resources and the people who enjoy them.”

Hired in January 1998, Krueger served as a field warden in Oconto and Columbia counties. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant/warden supervisor of the Park Falls Warden Team based in northern Lincoln County. In 2012, the Langlade County native then was promoted to captain of the South-Central Region and moved to Dane County. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

“I’m extremely honored to step into the role of chief warden to continue working with our dedicated, passionate men and women who encompass the Department of Natural Resources. I also look forward to our continued partnerships with the public we serve which will no doubt lead us to success in protecting our natural resources through integration, education and community involvement,” Krueger said.