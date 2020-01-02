John Lynn Cousineau, 68

John Lynn Cousineau, age 68, of Appleton died December 31, 2019 at his home.

John was born on October 11, 1951 to the late John and Evelyn (Kasson) Cousineau in Antigo.

John was a graduate of Antigo High School and then attended U-W Oshkosh. He was very athletic and enjoyed playing basketball, golfing and swimming.

He was a talented entertainer, impersonating Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. He also was a bar owner, owning establishments in Appleton, Fond du Lac and Stevens Point.

Survivors include a son, Jack Cousineau of Appleton, a sister Jaclyn M. Schroeder of Antigo, a sister-in-law Judy Cousineau of Antigo, his former wife Lisa, and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother William, a sister Jeanine Rosenburg and a brother-in-law Donald Rosenburg.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Antigo.